Parents Say Their ‘Infants Adore’ This $2 Sensory Rattle Toy With Over 57,000 Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The first few years of a child’s life are so important to their development. And for a parent or primary caregiver, hitting every milestone and creating the perfect environment can feel overwhelming. What books do you read? What should the baby’s schedule look like? What toys should they play with? Well, we have a recommendation to help put your mind at ease and answer that last question. There’s a rattle available on Amazon that parents, caregivers, and their babies simply adore, and you can buy it right now for just $2.

Bright Starts features the Oball Shaker Rattle that will engage your baby’s senses and keep them entertained at the same time. This rattle features two flexible ends that are perfect for teethers. It’s also super colorful — your baby won’t be able to take their eyes off this toy. The small beads inside the middle of the rattle also make noise. Nearly each sense your baby possesses will be engaged when they play with this rattle.

Image: Bright Starts via Amazon.

Bright Starts Oball Shaker Rattle Toy $2.39 on Amazon.com Buy now

Along with being fun and engaging, this rattle is also safe and easy to clean. Simply use a damp cloth and mild soap to clean the rattle. Yes, it’s that simple! We know that at just $2.39 this rattle might seem too good to be true. But don’t take it from us. Read what parents and caregivers are saying about this rattle.

“This toy is colorful, fun and very entertaining for our baby. The sounds are engaging for the baby while they play,” one reviewer wrote. “This is my babies [SIC, baby’s] favorite toy! I like how the ends are very flexible, it’s not hard plastic, so little one can bite on the ends.” There you have it! This rattle could easily become your baby’s favorite toy. So don’t wait — get yours for just $2.39 on Amazon right now.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: