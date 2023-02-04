Drew Scott & Linda Phan’s New Photo of Their Son Parker Shows He’s Already Taking After His Father in This Adorable Way

While Drew Scott and Linda Phan like to keep their family life on the more private side, it hasn’t stopped them from filling fans in on the big moments with their son Parker, including how big he’s gotten at only nine months old!

On Feb 3, Scott uploaded a photo of him, Phan, and their son Parker by their staircase with the caption, “Update: Parker is now 1/2 the size of Linda ❤️.”

In the photo, we see the family of three in their foyer, looking as happy as can be! And Scott wasn’t exaggerating when he said Parker is already half the size of Phan already! Look at how big he is! He’s not even a year old yet, and it’s clear he’s not only taken on his dad’s fashion sense, but also his height gene.

For reference, Scott is 6′ 4,” and Phan is 5’2.” So if Parker is already half of Phan at nearly one-year-old, we seriously can’t imagine how tall he’s going to be in a few years!

The It Takes Two co-author and Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, hitting it off soon after and marrying in 2018. After 12 years together, Scott and Phan welcomed their son Parker James in May 2022, which happened to be on the same day as their fourth wedding anniversary.

Drew said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that fatherhood “unlocks a side you didn’t know you had.” He said, “I have this deep love for Linda, but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool. I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker. It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

