When Dwyane Wade tried to surprise his daughter Kaavia James, the shady side of her personality came out in full force. The 4-year-old, known as Shady Baby, was thoroughly unimpressed, and the video is giving us life.

“Close your eyes, please,” Wade told Kaavia in the video posted to Instagram yesterday. It’s after school, and she is still wearing her school uniform. “I have something for you,” he continued. Kaavia closed her eyes (and maybe rolled them just a tad), and obediently held her hands out in front of her.

The former NBA champion, who shares Kaavia with wife Gabrielle Union, then held her a bright blue Versace glasses case. “You can open now,” he said. Kaavia opens her eyes and just stares at it.

“She’s not impressed,” Wade whispers in the video. “Maybe when she opens them, she’ll get more impressed.” She pulls out the cutest bright green sunglasses with the most blank expression on her face. Brand-new Versace sunglasses? It’s just another day for Kaavia!

As she puts them on, Wade comments, “She’s still not impressed.”

As she puts them on, Wade comments, "She's still not impressed."

Kaavia then dutifully models the glasses for her dad, which prompts his response, "Oh, she's smooth!" He gives a 360-spin of the glasses, adding, "Oh, you fly!"

She then struts her stuff down the hallway, looking way cooler than we ever could. At the very end, she says, “Thank you Versace!” She pronounces every syllable in the cutest way.

“It’s the enunciation for meeee!” the video was captioned. “Now I gotta help my Dad with ‘specific’… #ShadyBaby @versace 😎😎😎😎😎😎”

Wade’s 20-year-old son Zaire commented, “Visah chay 😂😂.”

“’Thank you VA-SAH-CHAY’ 🥹🫶🏾” another wrote.

Another quipped, “Kaavia said I make these shades these shades don’t make me 😂😂😂 She’s The Shady Baby for a reason.”

“She’s not easily impressed 😂😂😂😂😂 but I love her😍😍😍,” one person commented.

Kaavia always seems extra sassy with her dad. (Who can forget the time she told him to “be quiet bro!”?) But she is also super sweet with him too, like when she wished him a happy birthday last month with the cutest monologue. Their relationship is daddy-daughter goals — shady behavior and all!

