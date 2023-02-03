Kaley Cuoco Shares Her ‘Odd’ Pregnancy Craving — Here’s What It Could Mean

Pregnancy often comes with intense food cravings, even for celebrities. A pregnant Hillary Swank recently revealed she’s always craving fruit, and a pregnant Blake Lively has been posting mouth-watering pictures of delicious sandwiches. But Kaley Cuoco, who is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, revealed that she has been experiencing an “odd” pregnancy craving lately.

In her Instagram Story yesterday, The Flight Attendant star reposted a picture taken by stylist Jayde Moon. In it, Moon had snapped a photo of Cuoco’s set chair and small table. On it was a bottle of Coca Cola, some cheese, and four cups of ice. “Lots of ice (To chew on) From coffee bean only,” Moon wrote. She added, “When the pregnancy cravings hit on set @kaleycuoco.”

Cuoco wrote her own caption over Moon’s photo that said, “All I want is ICE, anyone find this odd??”

It could be one of those weird pregnancy quirks — or maybe her body is just craving hydration from the water inside the ice. But when I craved ice during my last pregnancy, my doctor ordered a blood test that revealed I had an iron deficiency.

According to a 2004 study in Pediatric Hematology and Oncology, eating ice is called pagophagia, which has been linked to an iron deficiency. This condition is relatively common, affecting up to 52% of pregnant women worldwide. Luckily, this deficiency can usually be corrected by eating iron-rich food (like lean meat, fish, spinach, lentils, chickpeas, or iron-fortified cereal among other things), or buy taking an iron supplement. (As a reminder, you should always talk to your doctor first before trying any new supplements or diets.)

Hang in there, Cuoco! Pregnancy can definitely come with some odd symptoms, but it'll be over soon and your little baby girl will be here.

