Kylie Jenner’s Son Aire Is Too Cute in a New Video for His 1st Birthday

Time is a thief because somehow Kylie Jenner’s son Aire is already 1! Jenner is celebrating one year of her beautiful baby boy, who she shares with Travis Scott, and we can’t get enough of the little cutie!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a new video of Aire yesterday for his first birthday, and it’s full of moments that are so precious. From cuddling by the pool, to swinging with mom, and playing with big sister Stormi, 5, Aire is a delight.

“AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” Jenner captioned the sweet tribute, which she also shared on Instagram. “Best year of my life with you.”

“You complete us my angel,” she continued. “Mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” Aww! How can you not get emotional?

The video, set to Christina Perri’s cover of “You Are My Sunshine,” shows tons of loving moments between Jenner and Aire at the beach, at home, and in the car seat. He looks so big with curly brown hair and huge grin. But our favorite part is a short clip of a moment with Stormi, when the pajama-clad boy plays with his big sis with such love in his big, bright eyes. They seem to have a strong bond already!

Hailey Bieber commented on the video, "I'm crying." So glad we're not the only ones!

.@KylieJenner celebrated her daughter's birthday with a sweet shoutout to her son, Aire, as well. 🎉 https://t.co/A4WcwUgoL1 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 2, 2023

Aire was born on Feb. 2, 2022, when he was originally named Wolf. As late as September, that was still his name, as The Kardashians star told James Corden, “We haven’t officially, legally changed the name. His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

She finally announced his name on Jan. 21, 2023, along with a series of adorable photos showing Aire’s face for the first time.

Earlier this week, Jenner celebrated Stormi’s birthday with huge balloons and a rainbow bounce house. She included Aire in the custom birthday t-shirts, which were (of course) amazing.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Yesterday, Jenner shared snaps on her Instagram Story of Aire’s racing themed party. It included a huge blow-up of Aire’s face, a gigantic ball pit, balloons that spelled out his name, and little motorized cars for the kids to drive around.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

He even had a car-shaped cake with his little face in the driver’s seat!

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

