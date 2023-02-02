Heather Rae El Moussa Welcomes Baby Boy With Tarek El Moussa — & Shared a Sweet First Glimpse

Heather Rae El Moussa is a mom! The Selling Sunset star revealed that she welcomed her first baby boy with husband Tarek El Moussa with the sweetest first picture.

“Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23,” Tarek wrote in a joint Instagram post today. He also shared an update about Heather Rae: “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️.”

The accompanying photo shows the tiny baby wrapped up in a hospital gown, with Heather Rae and Tarek’s hands covering the little baby hands. It’s such a precious family photo!

The Flip or Flop alum, who is also dad to Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall, gave an update about life as a dad of three.

“Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time,” he told Us Weekly today. “Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor.”

"I don't think I've ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother." Aww, we love that!

“We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5,” he added in the interview with Us Weekly. “My heart has grown even bigger and I’m feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

Many people commented their congratulations on Tarek and Heather Rae’s joint post. Bre Tiesi wrote, “Congratulations my love can’t wait to meet him 💕.”

Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!! We can’t wait to meet him!!! ❤️❤️”

Ant Anstead, who is another one of Christina Hall’s ex-husbands, commented, “HUGE congratulations you guys! ❤️”

The Flipping El Moussas stars haven’t shared the name of their baby boy yet, but hopefully they will soon. Congratulations on your new bundle of joy!

