Keke Palmer Took 10 Pregnancy Tests to Confirm She Was Expecting & It’s So Relatable

When you are trying to conceive, there is a certain thrill about taking a pregnancy test. Peeing on a stick, nervously waiting, trying to decipher if there is a second line or not — it’s all so exciting! Keke Palmer seems to have felt the same, and she recently revealed that she took 10 pregnancy tests before she let herself believe she was expecting her baby boy.

She opened up about deciding to take a pregnancy test on a recent episode of her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. “Randomly I was just feeling to myself, maybe I could be pregnant. Like the period thing didn’t even happen yet. Maybe this is the time,” she said on the podcast, per PEOPLE. “So I took the test and it came back negative … I didn’t have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash.”

The Nope actress thought that was that, but her boyfriend Darius Jackson ended up discovering the test later that night — and it was positive.

“I didn’t wait long enough!” Palmer said. “And I’m like, ‘I took that earlier today, like literally just some hours before I left out.’ And he said, ‘Well, you better get to drinking [all the] water in your sight. Cause I’m buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home.’ “

She got home from dinner with a friend and immediately took all 10 tests that Jackson had bought at Target. “We had them lined up. I had like, two, three bottles of water ready for Keke when she came back, drinking a bunch of water,” Jackson recalled. “And then during the next two hours, [the tests] just kept [being] positive, positive, positive, positive.”

The supportive boyfriend, the trashed positive test, the taking 10 pregnancy tests at one time — Hallmark, are you taking notes? Because this is the cutest moment ever. It’s also so relatable. I also peed on a whole stack of pregnancy tests — you know, just to make really, really sure they were positive. (I also started taking them way too soon, but that’s not the point.) Her enthusiasm is so relatable, and I love it! Related story Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant — & We Are All About Her Cute Announcement

Palmer recently appeared on an episode of A Suite Life podcast, where she talked about her wild year.

“It’s just so funny because I remember the days where I’ll be thinking, ‘You know, I wonder what would happen when I’m a mom.’ Or, ‘You know that would be so crazy if I ever got to host SNL,’ or ‘Man, I hope I get a chance to work with Jordan Peele again,’” she said in a clip shared to Instagram today. “I damn sure didn’t think all that shit gonna happen in the same year!”

The True Jackson, VP alum added, “That was crazy to me … Sometimes you just have to sit back and just be like, ‘God, you really are a trip, dude!’”

Palmer definitely has a lot to be excited for this year!

