Gabrielle Union Reveals the One Thing Kaavia Is ‘Obsessed’ With Right Now — & It’s So Cute

Every little girl dreams of her wedding day. The princess dress, the flowers, the cake — it’s all so magical! Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James does too, and she already has the groom picked out! The Truth Be Told actress opened up about what her 4-year-old is currently “obsessed” with, and it’s the cutest thing ever.

“My child is obsessed with being married,” Union said on a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“What do you mean?” host Jennifer Hudson asked as the audience laughed.

“I have no idea where that came from. But she’s like obsessed. Obsessed,” Union continued, adding that her best friend Crosby (who often appears on her social media) “became the target of this.”

“Did she marry her best friend?” Hudson asked, and the answer is … kind of.

“Well, he didn’t know. He’s not aware,” Union said with a smile. “So we were like, ‘Kaav, does Crosby know that you guys are married?’ And she was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘You don’t think you need to tell him — or ask him, perhaps?’ And she was like, ‘No.’” Well she’s a girl who knows what she wants, you gotta give her that! Related story Exclusive: Gabrielle Union Guest Stars in This Popular Kids' Show & You Can Watch a Preview Now!

Union said that the one-sided attraction did make things a little “awkward” though.

“I was like, ‘Well, you’re probably going to be very successful as a married couple,’” Union continued with a smile. “But it was so one-sided that it made it awkward. And we’re out there two weeks, and poor little Crosby was like fighting for his life. It was giving very Pepé Le Pew.” This girl is hilarious!

She added that on Christmas Day, everyone was going around talking about what they are thankful for. And Kaavia, who “loves a public speaking moment,” gave the cutest speech. “’Whether we are in Africa, Paris, or Hawaii’ — she’s talking only to Crosby!” Union said, quoting her daughter’s speech. “To her husband, she’s like, ‘We’re married.’ And then looks at the other girls,” Union continued, then recreated her daughters shady look back. “And Crosby’s like, ‘I just wanted to play Spider-Man!’”

Earlier this week, Union shared a video of Kaavia discussing her grades. She told her mom, “My report card got ‘yes!’” then proceeded to diplomatically discuss getting C’s or D’s. “Mmm … C’s and D’s are not…They’re only letters, but I don’t like D or C or D,” she said while sipping iced tea. Smart and considerate, that’s Kaavia!

Poor Crosby doesn’t know what he’s missing — Shady Baby is a total catch!

