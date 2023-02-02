Kylie Jenner Made Sure Son Aire Was Included in Stormi’s Birthday Celebration in a Special Way

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi had an epic 5th birthday celebration yesterday — complete with tons of rainbow balloons! — and she made sure her son Aire was included in the celebrations too. The toddler (who turns 1 today!) was included in the special birthday shirt from Stormi’s party.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted pictures on her Instagram story of the custom hoodies and shirts at the birthday party, which included both kids, who she shares with Travis Scott. The brown hoodies had two balloons (one with a pink string and one with a blue string) and “It Takes Two” on the front.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram

On the back was written “Stormi + Aire” along with a silver boy and girl holding hands. What a cool momento from the party!

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She also shared a photo of a light pink t-shirt with the number 5 that read, “1,825 days, 60 months, 280 weeks, 43,800 hours, 1,263,000 minutes, 157,680,000 seconds of sunshine.”

Jenner shared another photo of the backs of shirts. The pink one said, “Stormi Five Is Live” and the brown one said, “Aire To The Throne.” How cute is that?

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In addition to the custom shirts, the party also featured a huge blow-up balloon of Stormi’s face, which led to a rainbow balloon tunnel that you walk through to the balloon celebration beyond. Inside was a rainbow bounce house, with again, a huge balloon version of Stormi at the top. It was extravagant and amazing — and the perfect celebration for Stormi baby. Related story Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s 5th Birthday With Adorable New Photos & ‘So Many’ Balloons

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Today, Aire’s grandma Kris Jenner posted a sweet photo with her grandson and a tribute for his second birthday. “Happy Birthday to my precious grandson Aire!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light of our lives!!!

Kris continued, “You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can’t believe you are 1!!!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever 😍🥳🥰❤️🎂 Lovey xo .”

If we know the Kardashian-Jenners, we’re sure Aire will get a special celebration for his first birthday, too!

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!

