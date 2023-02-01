Keke Palmer Hinted About the Name She Picked Out for Her Baby — & Revealed One Moniker They Won’t Use

Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson have decided on a name for their baby boy, but they are keeping it a secret…for now. (Maybe she’ll announce it on another TV appearance?) However, the Nope actress did reveal some clues about her son’s name — including the one moniker it will definitely NOT be.

“We’re not saying the name, but the name for us — it gives American. It gives Black American storyline,” Palmer said in yesterday’s episode of her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, per PEOPLE. She revealed that it isn’t going to be anything “too unique.”

“We want it to just be like — we’re not going for anything too unique. It’s not about to be Stone and Sand. It’s just like a nice natural [name],” she said.

In addition to the S names it won’t be, Palmer also revealed a certain T name she is going to avoid as well. “You know what’s so funny is when we first started dating, it’s so hilarious. Derek’s brother was like, ‘Yo, you know, you guys been dating for a minute. That’d be crazy if y’all get married and you turn her into a True Jackson,'” Palmer said, referencing her famous Nickelodeon character on the series True Jackson, VP.

“So we said, when we do, we said, when we do our wedding cards, that’s when the True Jackson moment will shine. We’ll do the wordplay for those invitations,” she said. “But we are like, we can’t name the baby True Jackson. That’s too much of a joke. Yeah, that’s too much of a novelty. It’s too much of a novelty.”

I get where she is coming from, but c’mon! It would actually be such a cute name and a way to honor his mama’s legacy — there’s still time to change your mind, girl! Related story These Cute Twin Girl Names Are a Match Made in Heaven

Last month, Palmer revealed that she thinks her baby is going to be a Pisces. “Pisces are known to be very deep,” she said on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “They’re emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.”

“I don’t want to be too like, ‘Look, what’s up?’” she continued. “Because sometimes I can be a little too ‘tell it like it is,’ you know? I need to wade in the water with a Pisces, wade in the water. Just keep it chill, child.”

We think she can handle it! And hey, if she’s looking for name ideas — maybe something based on the zodiac would work!

