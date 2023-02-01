Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares a Precious Video of Her Baby Bump — & You Can See Little Kicks!

Kaley Cuoco just shared a new bump-date, and it’s giving us major heart eyes!

The Meet Cute star is lying in bed with her shirt pulled up to reveal her bare bump in a new video posted to her Instagram Story last night. The moment looks totally serene, as her dog named King snuggles up near Cuoco’s tummy. But not everyone was feeling peaceful — as the video continues, you can see her unborn baby girl kicking up a storm and making Cuoco’s belly twitch. It’s so precious!

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The Flight Attendant actress also shared more bump pics on her Story. In one, her belly peeks out of a tight-fitting t-shirt, as she poses with her hair in a messy bun. She also shared several moments of her soaking up some much-needed Zzz’s before her baby is born. Smart thinking!

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Another picture was a photo of Polaroid pictures, in which Cuoco is posing in different ways to show off her bump. Her bump looks very defined in one shirtless snap, where she looks absolutely radiant.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco has been updating us on her pregnancy journey with artsy Polaroids, and we love it. Last month, she and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey went on a tropical getaway babymoon. They soaked up the sun, and Cuoco posed in an unbuttoned stripe shirt that looked effortlessly beautiful.

She posted photos from the trip on Instagram, and Pelphrey commented what we were all thinking: “HOT MOM DAMN 🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥.” Amen to that!

Cuoco is reportedly “so excited” about her first baby, which you can tell by her updates. An insider told PEOPLE in Oct. 2022, “She is so excited that it’s happening. Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy.”

“Kaley will be an incredible mom,” another source added. “She’s funny and warm and has a way with kids.”

She is going to be a wonderful mama! Related story Kaley Cuoco Shared the Fun Product She Uses to Ease Pregnancy Pains

These celebs have had one last vacation hurrah before Baby arrives!.

