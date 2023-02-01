Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s 5th Birthday With Adorable New Photos & ‘So Many’ Balloons

Happy birthday, Stormi! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter turned 5 today, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder is celebrating with the cutest new pictures of the little girl — and, of course, a huge birthday party.

“I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. the most special girl,” The Kardashians star wrote on Instagram today, along with several photos of her daughter. (See the pictures HERE.)

“This little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing,” she added, and we are definitely feeling a little emotional.

Kylie Jenner's son's name has a really cute and interesting tie to his older sister Stormi's name! https://t.co/RuOszIB1Sf — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 22, 2023

In the first photo, Stormi is dressed in a black faux-leather jacket with bright pink headphones on. Her head is tilted down as she smiles up at the camera, and it’s absolutely precious.

Five is a big age, when your little one can no longer be thought of as a toddler — they are officially a “big kid,” and it can be a heartbreaking transition for parents. Jenner seems to be feeling very reflective, as she continued in her caption: “5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you for storm girl.”

Other photos in the carousel included one of Stormi holding a mini designer purse, one of Stormi dressed like an angel, and one of Stormi giving her mama a huge bear hug. In one photo, Stormi wears a bright pink leotard and gives the camera a serious look as her hair blows in the wind — the sass is so real! Related story Kylie Jenner Finally Revealed Her Son's Name & It Has Such a Unique Tie to Her Daughter Stormi's Name

.@KylieJenner and her daughter, Stormi, spend sweet quality time together wearing matching outfits in the snow. ❄️ https://t.co/LYeQZNktUy — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 3, 2023

The makeup mogul also posted a selfie video of her and Stormi, in which Jenner whispers, “I love you” and Stormi responds, “I love you, too.” Our hearts are melting are the sweetness.

Jenner, who also shares son Aire, 1, with Scott, shared a sneak peek into her daughter’s birthday celebrations — with balloons galore!

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin!” Jenner says in a video posted to her Instagram Story last night, along with multi-colored balloons floating near the ceiling. There is even a rainbow unicorn balloon and a huge pink “5” balloon. She shared another photo, writing, “My baby turns 5 tomorrow 🥹🥹🥹🥹.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Today, Jenner shared an updated video of her walking through a balloon-filled room. “Happy birthday!” she tells Stormi as she walks through a seemingly endless maze of balloons.

“Mommy, there’s so many!” Stormi responds in an excited voice. How adorable!

It looks like such a fun celebration is planned for Stormi today! And really, we would expect nothing less.

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!

