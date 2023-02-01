Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Is Ready for the Met Gala in Her Mom’s Pink Feather Cape

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of the USA celebrates with daughter Alexis Olympia after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Plus Icon
Serena Williams and Olympia Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Playing dress-up in your mom’s closet is a time-honored tradition. But while most of us enjoyed the occasional ‘80s prom dresses and old concert t-shirts, Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia got to try on something a little more couture: her mom’s old Met Gala look!

In stunning new photos, the 5-year-old puts on her mom’s pink-feathered cape that she wore to the 2021 Met Gala. The super-long cape starts with white flowers near the shoulders, then transforms into different shades of pink down the back in a cool ombre effect, ending in a black row of feathers. Williams completed the stunning look with a Gucci silver bodysuit, which she called “superhero-inspired,” per Marie Claire.

See Williams in the outfit in Sept. 2021 below:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Serena Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Serena Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images

When Olympia donned the luxe cape, the train went past floor-length and trailed several feet behind her. The 5-year-old posed in the exact same way her mom did, with her head turned back over her shoulder. She is glamorous and totally adorable.

“Like mama like daughter. @olympiaohanian Met Gala next?” Williams captioned the adorable post, which was set to Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look.” Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, commented, “This kid!!!”

“This is the cutest ever,” someone else wrote. Another commented, “Oh hey future MISS USA!!! ❤️”

Williams appeared on CBS Mornings with Gayle King today, where she opened up about life after tennis. “For me, retirement is such a big word for someone at my age, and I was just like — I don’t think that’s…that really fits me. I never really fit in a box anyway.”  

Olympia has some ideas on what she could do, though. “Now she prays for a sibling,” Williams laughed. “And the other day, she was like, ‘Everyone has a brother or a sister but me.’ And I’m like, ‘Olympia. I’m working on it. Mommy worked a little too long in tennis, so it’s taking a little longer than expected.’” Aww! That is so sweet, and we wish Williams and Ohanian the best of luck as they try for baby #2!

In the meantime, we hope Williams dresses Olympia in more high fashion ‘fits, because she is a natural! The little girl definitely takes after her mama.

Before you go, check out Serena Williams’ sweetest mother-daugther moments with Olympia.

