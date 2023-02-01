Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Looks So Amazingly Grown in a Dress Custom-Designed by Her Mom

Having a fashion designer mom has its perks — specifically when she is in the mood to create something for you! Victoria Beckham custom-designed a beautiful full-length gown for her 11-year-old daughter Harper Seven, and she looks gorgeous!

“My number one #VBMuse #HarperSeven!” Beckham captioned a recent post on Instagram. “Mummy loved creating this dress for you 💙.”

In the photo, Harper looks just like her mama in a long strapless gown that fades from dark purple to white to blue in a unique ombre effect. Harper paired the look with comfy white tennis shoes and a simple chain necklace. Her long hair is straight down her back and parted in the middle, and she has a cute light blue purse over her shoulder. She is runway-ready!

Harper stands almost as tall as the former Spice Girl, who is wearing her own beautiful gown in a light pink. The two are posing in front of a mirror and holding hands — and our hearts might just explode at the sweet mother-daughter moment!

People were in love with the sweet picture. One person commented, “The dress on harper is perfection. It’s so difficult to find beautiful formal wear for girls 😍.”

“I love that Harper has these beautiful dresses and trainers with them 😍,” another said. Related story Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Like a Confident & Glittery Goddess While Rocking This Daring Flapper Dress

Harper has developed her own unique sense of style that is a bit more conservative than her mom. In fact, she’s even commented on her mom’s former outfits.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in July 2022, Beckham said that her daughter is “not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of makeup and a crop top.” Beckham continued, “She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls, and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.’”

.@DrewBarrymore & @victoriabeckham's daughters have a budding friendship that all started with an accidental meet-up. https://t.co/2T4vqkI5aJ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 28, 2022

Her husband, David Beckham, with who the style icon also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, apparently agreed. “Then David piped up and said, ‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were,” Beckham continued. “And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not.’ We’ll see.”

We love that Harper isn’t afraid to voice her opinion and embrace her own look (which often includes sneakers!), and her mom seems so supportive of her. She designed this pretty gown that embraces Harper’s unique style, and it’s a testament to their sweet relationship. (BTW, we wouldn’t complain if Beckham decided to create a formal line for pre-teens…)

Before you go, check out this list of Hollywood’s strictest parents.

