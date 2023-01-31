Chrissy Teigen Shares Update on Life With Baby Esti & Things Are So Chaotic

Having a newborn baby may feel all-consuming, but mamas of multiple children know that life with your older kids still goes on — and you have to keep up! Chrissy Teigen recently shared two updates about her home life with husband John Legend and their kids: Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and newborn Esti, and it’s the perfect mix of messy and chaotic that we can all relate to.

“Life lately (horizontal),” the Cravings author wrote on Instagram today, along with a series of horizontal photos and videos from home. In the first one, she holds her baby and cuddles with Miles on a video call. In another, Luna and Miles are doing gymnastics on the furniture as Teigen cheers them on. She also shared a video of a tray of nuggets and French fries, which she is serving for lunch. It all feels so real — like Teigen took a peek into our homes to deliver this amazing content.

Next, she shared another update on Instagram, this time, with vertical photos and videos. In the first picture, a shirtless Teigen added a bra graphic over her breasts, which were exposed as she was pumping. She smiles and holds up peace fingers as she relaxes on the couch, hair in a messy bun, towel on her lap to collect any spills. So relatable.

In this post, she also goes on a rainy day walk with her oldest children and she shares a video of a helpful Miles pushing Esti in her stroller. Teigen also had craft time with her kids, making colorful invitations for Luna and Miles. Luna reads it aloud to her brother.

“Mom would like to invite you to a special sleepover tonight in her bedroom,” it said. “Please wear this special outfit I have placed on your bed. See you at 7 p.m.” Luna then smiles and pumps her fist in the air, making Teigen laugh. How cute is that? She also shared videos of their fuzzy new Scooby Doo pajamas.

It looks like they’ve been having a wonderful first few weeks with Esti, and we love how special Teigen is making this time. Related story John Legend Shares the Sweetest Father-Daughter Moment With Newborn Esti & She Already Looks Like Him

Many moms appreciated the relatability of her posts, too.

“As a mom whose life is not glamorous most days this is exactly the content I want to see,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Tell me your exhausted without telling me your exhausted. You go mama!!! You’re doing an amazing job!”

“This makes me happy. ❤️ you guys are so real about EVERYTHING- the good and beautiful moments in life, and the bad/unfortunate moments as well- and you deserve all the happiness and joy this life can offer. 🌈💕,” someone else commented.

We couldn’t agree more, and it’s so nice to see Teigen enjoying these precious moments with her family!

