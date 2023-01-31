Ryan Reynolds’ Rare Daddy-Daughter Date with Daughter James Is a Good Reminder to Schedule Solo Time With Your Kids

Blake Lively is super pregnant with her fourth baby right now, and husband Ryan Reynolds is spending one-on-one time with the kids. The Spirited star recently went on a rare daddy-daughter date with his eldest daughter James, 8, and the moment offers a sweet reminder about bonding with your kids.

On Sunday, Reynolds and James went to Wales to watch Wrexham Football Club play Sheffield United in the historic FA Cup that ended in a 3-3 draw. Reynolds, who is co-owner of the U.K. team, dressed in a warm green jacket and jeans, while James was photographed in a lavender fuzzy sweater with a yellow jacket over it and jeans. James long blonde hair is in messy waves past her shoulders, and her short nails are polished white.

At one point, Reynolds hugged his daughter and lifted her in the air, per Us Weekly.

The Gossip Girl alum stayed home, presumably with her daughters Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. In an Instagram story posted Sunday, Lively took a screenshot of Reynolds at the game and wrote the funniest caption. “I bought ESPN+ today just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it,” she said, per Us Weekly. “If you’re not watching this insane game right now, you’re missing out on these vibes.”

For his part, Reynolds wrote on Twitter that this was “one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen.” How much more exciting that he got to experience it alongside his daughter!

Spending solo time with your kids is important, especially before a big change. We love that Reynolds is intentionally making time for his daughter ahead of the new baby's birth. She probably felt so special getting to spend that time with her dad!

Of course, all three of Reynolds kids know how much he loves him. In Nov. 2022, the A Simple Favor star gave a moving speech about Reynolds when he won the 36th American Cinematheque Award.

She said in part, “And now I am his home, and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home. Whether it’s from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hardwired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes, or clown makeup — daddy always comes home.” Aww!

Reynolds, who told TODAY that he’s “sort of kind of hoping” for the new baby is a girl, revealed to ET that the family is “very excited” about the new baby. “You’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it,” he added.

