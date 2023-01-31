Exclusive: Gabrielle Union Guest Stars in This Popular Kids’ Show & You Can Watch a Preview Now!

Gabrielle Union is a flawless fashion icon, a fierce entrepreneur, a talented actress, and a loving mama — and she channels it all in a new intimating role on a popular Disney series. SheKnows has an exclusive clip of Union’s new guest appearance on Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premiering on Disney+ on Feb. 1!

The Bring It On alum channels her inner Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada in her character Talia Rogue, the commanding editor from a fashion magazine where Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) just scored her dream job as an intern. She gives Penny her coffee order and criticizes her look — “that burgundy cardigan is so 2001” — proving that the arrogant Ms. Rogue is someone you do not want to mess with.

Gabrielle Union’s character Talia Rogue talking to Penny Proud/Disney Disney

Union appears in the “Puff Daddy” episode. According to the official logline: “When Puff is accused of being the father of the Boulevardezes’ dog’s litter of puppies, Oscar and Felix fight over who will be responsible. Meanwhile, Penny interns for a tough boss.”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a continuation of the acclaimed The Proud Family series, which ran from 2001-2005 on Disney Channel. The animated series, which you can stream on Disney+, follows the adventures of 14-year-old Penny, her mom Trudy, her dad Oscar, and her spunky Suga Mama. Season 2 premieres with all episodes streaming Feb. 1 on Disney+.

We can’t help but wonder what Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James (aka Shady Baby) will think of her mama’s new role. The Truth Be Told actress has portrayed many kid-friendly characters her daughter can watch — like Meridian Clade in Strange World and Zoey Baker in Cheaper by the Dozen — but this the first time she’s played such an intimidating figure, and we love it! Will Kaavia relate to this take-no-nonsense version of her mama, or laugh because she’s a real softie at home? Hopefully Union will share a Shady Baby reaction video on Instagram!

