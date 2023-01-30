Baby Malti Makes Her Public Debut With Parents Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

One-year-old Malti Marie is so cute! Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s daughter made her public debut today as her dad Nick Jonas accepted a Hollywood Walk of Fame star for The Jonas Brothers alongside his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. The little girl was her daddy’s mini-me at the event!

Malti was dressed in beige shorts and a matching jacket with a white headband for the event, as she sat on her mom’s lap in pictures, per Daily Mail. This is the first time the baby has appeared in public, and she looks just like her dad with the same brown eyes and smile. (You have to check out these adorable snaps HERE!)

The Quantico star also shared a video to Instagram from the event featuring her daughter’s face for the first time.

In the video, the “Spaceman” singer is accepting the award. Nick calls his wife, “the calm in the crazy. The rock in the storm,” adding, “And I love being married to you.” Malti is sitting in her mama’s lap wiggling around during the speech.

“The greatest gift,” Nick continues. “And I love being a parent with you. So, Malti Marie, hi baby!” he continues, waving at his baby girl. “I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends,” he quips as Chopra laughs.

Prior to this, Chopra Jonas had only ever shared photos of Malti with her face covered, usually with a heart emoji. She opened up about how she's protecting her daughter, who spent her first 100 days in the NICU, in a Feb. 2023 cover interview with British Vogue.

“It’s so painful when they talk about my daughter,” she said about internet trolls. “I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”

So seeing Malti’s face today was a huge surprise, and many people took to the comments of Chopra Jonas’s video to share their reactions.

“She so precious 🥹💓💓,” one person wrote.

“OMG your daughter is the DNA of your husband!” another said. Someone else wrote, “I’m crying, MM is so cute ❤️.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: (L-R) Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and (front) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

At the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony today, Joe’s wife Sophie Turner was also in attendance, although their two daughters, Willa, 2, and a baby girl born in July 2022, were not pictured. Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas and their daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 8, were at the event as well, posing for photos with the grownups by the Hollywood star.

During the ceremony, the brothers announced that they are releasing a new Bee Gees-inspired album called The Album, per Variety, and a tour. Joe told the outlet about the new music: “The direction of the lyrics, the stories we’re telling. … It has changed a lot.”

Nick added, “There are so many different generations. How do we make an album that speaks to all those different walks of life and ages? … We wanted to find a way to tell stories that are universal but also ultra-personal.”

It’s amazing that Malti’s first public outing was to celebrate her dad, who she looks so much like. She’s clearly a daddy’s girl, and is absolutely gorgeous.

