Kim Kardashian Enters Mama Bear Mode When Paparazzi Confront Her About Kanye in Front of North & Saint

When it comes to her kids, Kim Kardashian does not play. Her claws came out (for good reason!) during a recent incident with the paparazzi, proving what a fierce mama bear she really is.

It all started on Friday. Kardashian’s daughter North, 9, who she shares with ex Kanye West, had a basketball game. TMZ shared a video of Ye confronting a woman who is recording him from her car. “If I say stop, stop with your cameras,” he tells her before snatching her phone through her car window and throwing it on the street behind him. In the video, he then storms off and gets into a car where his wife Bianca Censori is waiting, per TMZ. This led to Kanye being named in a battery investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. (Watch the heated exchange HERE.)

After the basketball game, the SKIMS founder was confronted by a paparazzo, who tried to ask her about the incident in front of her kids North and Saint, 7. “Hey Kim, what do you think of Kanye hitting someone … [sic] the paparazzi’s phone?” they asked in a video shared by Page Six on Friday.

Kardashian responds firmly and authoritatively, and we can all take note of how she handled the chaotic situation. “Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids,” she said in the video, and the photographer responded, “Sorry Kim.”

In the background, you can hear one of the kids shouting, “Please leave!” to the paparazzi. (Watch the whole thing HERE.)

During Paris Fashion Week in July 2022, North confronted paparazzi herself. "Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" she asked them, according to Hollywood Life. One responded, "Because you're so famous. We love you, North."

While that was a sweet exchange, things have been heating up since Kanye’s recent anti-Semitic rants. At one of Saint’s soccer games in Nov. 2022, a source told Hollywood Life that parents have been wary of Kardashian. “Kim has been getting heat from the other parents at Saint’s soccer games and the consensus among the parents is that they do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing.” The source continued, “Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye, which is most likely what caused the altercation at Saint’s soccer game.”

The insider added, “Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye. Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite.”

She also wants to protect her kids — North, Saint, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3 — from their dad’s behavior. In a Dec. 2022 interview with the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, The Kardashians star said, “I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on on the outside world. … I’m holding on by a thread. I know I’m so close to that not happening. While that’s still happening, I will protect that to the ends of the earth, as long as I can.”

She added, “If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s–t that they’re not ready to deal with, and when they are, we’ll have those conversations. And I’ll be so prepared.”

Good for her for sticking up for her kids and protecting their relationship with their dad, no matter how hard it gets!

