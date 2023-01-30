Kaavia James Looks So Grown Up Discussing Her Report Card with Mom Gabrielle Union

When it comes to grades, Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James has some very strong opinions. The 4-year-old isn’t called Shady Baby for nothing! In the most adorable new Instagram video, Kaavia calmly discusses her report card with her mama, and it’s the Monday morning pick-me-up you need!

“My report card got ‘yes!’” Kaavia tells the Truth Be Told actress in a new Instagram video. The preschooler is wearing a red polo-shirt with her curly hair in two ponytails on top of her head. She’s drinking a glass with ice and what looks like sweet tea on this Sunday catch-up with her mom.

“What do you think of C’s and D’s?” asked Union. Kaavia squints her eyes and responds, “Mmm … C’s and D’s are not.” She gives a look over her glasses, like, “duh!”

Union asks, “They’re not good?”

As Kaavia shakes the ice in her glass, she looks at her mom with wide eyes as she thinks of how to respond diplomatically. “They’re only letters, but I don’t like D or C or D,” she says, before taking a sip of her drink. I’m over here taking notes because she just wrote the masterclass on not saying anything mean (they’re “just letters!” — no need to bash those who get them), while also striving for something greater. This girl is amazing.

“You want just A’s?” Union asks. Kaavia’s eyebrows shoot up, then she smiles and nods her head decisively. Yes, ma’am — this girl is not playing! Related story Kaavia James Is the Biggest Cheerleader for Her Parents Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Before a Night Out

.@itsgabrielleu's daughter, Kaavia James, had the sweetest words of love for her dad, @DwyaneWade on his birthday. 🎂 https://t.co/Tcuk30O5S8 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 17, 2023

How did she go from a toddler to a grownup overnight? It seems like Union is having a calm discussion about grades with a middle schooler, and it’s the cutest thing ever.

“They’re only letters, but I don’t like C’s & D’s,” the video was captioned. “I don’t take ‘L’s’ either, I rack up ‘W’s; daily. Well, yes that’s due to being seated alphabetically but I digress. #StraightAs #toddlerlife”

People were loving this video of the little cutie.

“C and D they are letters but not letters Kaavia subscribe to ❤️,” one person commented on the cute video.

Another wrote, “I’m so glad she said they are only letters! It’s okay to want A’s but grades should not define a child’s self worth. You all are raising her right❤️🙌.”

“Whoooooo is this big girl?????? 😍😍😍😍 those eyes! And she speaks soooo well!!!!” someone else wrote.

Kaavia is 4 going on 14, and we absolutely love it. She’s smart, sophisticated, and just the right amount of shady — so basically, the whole package!

Before you go, check out these celebrities kids who have a close bond with their siblings.

