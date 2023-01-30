If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Trainor is pregnant with baby number 2! The “Made You Look” singer — already mom to Riley, who turns 2 next week — is expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara. She announced her exciting news this morning in the cutest way.

In an appearance on The Today Show Monday morning, Trainor revealed that she wrote a book for mothers called Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie, which releases in April. When she opened the front cover of the hot pink book, she revealed an ultrasound picture taped to the title page with the words: “Baby #2 Coming Summer 2023.”

“You want to see the book?” Trainor asks before the reveal. She then opens it to excited gasps and exclaims, “And it comes with a baby!” with a huge smile on her face. Trainor then stood up and revealed her growing baby bump for the camera. When she returns to the screen, her Spy Kids husband popped into view with a hug and kiss for Trainor. It was the sweetest thing!

“I’m pregnant. We did it!” she says.

The “All About That Bass” singer also shared a photo to Instagram this morning. She is glammed up in pearl-studded sunglasses holding up a sleeve of ultrasound pictures. “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara 🥹🥰,” she wrote.

Many famous friends congratulated her, including Mandy Moore, who wrote, “Congrats friends!!!!” and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who said, “Congrats!!!!”

During the interview on Today this morning, host Hoda Kotb congratulated Trainor then asked if they knew the sex of their baby. “We do, but we’re saving it for TikTok,” Trainor responds.

Last night, she teased her news with a cute video. “Telling my family the secret I’ve been keeping for the past few months,” she wrote alongside reaction shots of her family screaming and congratulating her.

We are screaming too, because we know how much Trainor as been wanting another baby! In an interview with PEOPLE in Dec. 2022, she revealed her hopes for 2023: “Hopefully, I’ll be pregnant. I’m trying to make four children, so I’ve got to get on it!”

Today, she reiterated that she wants four kids. “What a blessing,” Trainor told PEOPLE this morning about her pregnancy with baby #2. “I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”

She also shared that they tried telling Riley about the baby, but he’s still too little to understand. “We try to tell him, ‘There’s a baby in the belly,’ but then he points to his belly now and is like, ‘Baby,’” she told PEOPLE. “And we’re like, ‘Oh no, it’s not in yours — it’s in Mama’s belly!'”

Even though she can’t get through to her toddler, Trainor does hope to help other moms through her new book.

“I wrote a book, who am I?” she joked with TODAY. “Having a baby, you know, I feel like I can do anything.”

She went on about her inspiration behind the book: “This is a big goal of mine because when I was pregnant, I felt very alone,” Trainor told TODAY of her first pregnancy. “It was also Covid times so I didn’t have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don’t want anyone else to feel like that. So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was.”

There’s nothing that’s TMI for fellow mamas — we’ve all been there too! She shared some of her symptoms in the interview with PEOPLE today.

“It’s like a real pregnancy,” she said. “The first one was like make-believe. I had no symptoms with Riley to the point where I was like, ‘We need to go to the doctor. There’s nothing in me.’ I got my symptoms late in my pregnancy with Riley.”

She went on, “I got them a right away with this baby. I got red perioral dermatitis all over my face — so that’s been fun with makeup — and popped early and was very nauseous. I was sick, my boobies were aching. This one was a ride. It was a rocky ride, but luckily it was during the holidays, so I could just chill and lay down. I pee every 20 minutes, and I’m fully out of breath just from talking. It’s great.”

The Grammy winner also has a lot of cravings this time. “I didn’t feel extra hungry with Riley. This time I’m like, ‘I need a pickle,’” she told PEOPLE. “Even if I’m having chocolate or sweets, it needs to be followed with a pickle. It’s weird, but it’s great. I’ll eat a whole meal, and then I’ll be like, ‘I could keep going.'” Ah, so relatable!

Congratulations to Trainor and Sabara! We are so excited for your growing family. Below, pre-order Trainor’s new book. From hilarious and heartfelt insights into her own pregnancy journey to expert quotes, Dear Future Mama is the celebrity memoir/how-to-guide/comedy book just for moms. The book’s release date is April 25, 2023.

