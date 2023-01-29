Keke Palmer Is the Definition of a Glowing Goddess in These Ethereal Baby Shower Photos

Ever since Keke Palmer announced she was going to be a mom, we’ve been excitedly waiting to hear every detail we can! This time, we (and the entire internet) are losing it over Palmer’s ethereal baby shower photos!

On Jan 29, the internet was set ablaze when new photos of Palmer were released from her gorgeous baby shower photoshoot. The entertainment outlet @PopCrave shared a series of photos on Twitter, with one post dedicated to her looking like a glowing goddess while showing off her baby bump. They posted it with the caption, “Keke Palmer is a beauty in new photos from her baby shower. ❤️.” (You can see the photos HERE!)

In these photos, Palmer is the definition of a glowing goddess, as she cradles her baby bump in a beige maternity dress, which she paired with delicate gold jewelry and a stylish updo.

Only hours later, Pop Crave also shared a few photos of Palmer with her boyfriend Darius Daulton, looking so beautiful and in love together. They posted the photo with the caption, “Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Daulton photographed at their baby shower. 🍼” (See those photos HERE!)

Now, in these showstopping photos, we see Daulton sitting down and Palmer standing, holding her baby bump as they match in these caramel, beige-toned clothes. Next, we see Daulton giving Palmer a kiss on the forehead as she beams with joy.

Back on Dec 2022, the Nope star announced through SNL that she is expecting her first child with Daulton, and recently, she let it slip that they were expecting a boy!

