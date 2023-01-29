Sharna Burgess’ Video of Her Son Zane Being Her ‘Little Dance Partner’ Is Too Cute to Miss

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have been on Cloud 9 since welcoming their child Zane, and this super-sweet video Burgess shared shows that he’s already taking after her mad dancing skills!

On Jan 21, the Dancing with the Stars alum shared a super-sweet video of her and her son dancing (with him in a snug sling), with the caption, “My little dance partner 🥹🥰.”

In the adorable video, we see Burgess dancing with her son (who looks so cute in a Snoopy bodysuit!) to a cover of Harry Styles’ hit song “As it Was,” covered by the band PREP. She’s dancing around, with baby Zane looking around the room with his big eyes, and his bare-faced mama giving him such a sweet look of love!

Now, we’re not the only ones obsessed with this super-sweet dancing video. One (of many fans) commented, “What a beautiful baby!” But an overwhelming amount of fans can’t get over how much he looks like his papa! One said, “He looks just like his Daddy!! ❤️❤️,” with another fan adding, “Wow he looks just like Brian. So happy for you both ❤️!”

Burgess and Green have been dating since 2020, after a meeting set up by mutual friends. They announced they were expecting a child together on Feb 2022, later welcoming their son Zane on June 28, 2022. Zane is Burgess’ first child and Green’s fifth child, welcoming his first son Kassius, 20, with his ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and later three more sons with Megan Fox named Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6.

