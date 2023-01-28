Ciara’s Rare Video of Her Son Future Shows He May Be Following in His Stepfather’s Footsteps

So many kids follow in their parents’ footsteps, especially in Hollywood. But Ciara’s son and Russell Wilson’s stepson Future may be following after Wilson’s career rather than his mama’s musical career.

On Jan 26, the Why Not You co-author shared a touching video of her eldest son Future with trainer Decker Davis practicing football with the caption, “The young boy cold. Too Easy 🥶.”

In the video, we see Future catching a football from Decker, repeatedly saying things like “too easy” as he throws and catches effortlessly. He also says things like, “Three brand baby” while showing off his gear, getting a hearty laugh from his proud mama.

Ciara wasn’t the only proud parent, because his stepfather Wilson was clearly oh-so excited when he commented, “Training him right!!! 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🏈.”

Future has dabbled in music when he and his younger in a project they did alongside their mama for Rice Krispie Treats, and now it seems he’s killing it while training for football. At only eight years old, it’s clear he already has so many talents he can go into as he grows up!

Back in 2015, Ciara started dating NFL quarterback Wilson, getting married in the summer of 2016 in England. Ciara welcomed her first child with her ex-fiance Future named Future, 8, and she and Wilson share two children named Sienna, 5, and Win Harrison, 2.

In a previous interview with PureWow, Ciara talked about how amazing motherhood is, saying, “Motherhood has just shown me there’s really nothing we can’t do as women. I feel really empowered having my kids in my life. By far, my greatest accomplishment is having them.”

