Ashlee Simpson Is the Happiest Mama in This Super-Rare Family Photo Featuring All 3 of Her Kids

Ashlee Simpson just uploaded one of the sweetest family photos yet, and this super-rare snapshot features all three of her super-cool kiddos!

On Jan 27, the Autobiography singer shared a super-touching snapshot of the whole family with the caption, “Aspen snow bunnies @realevanross.”

In the photo, we see the Ashlee + Evan stars in snowboarding gear with their three kids. The eldest Bronx is smiling from ear to ear as he poses cheek to cheek with his mama, with little fashionista Jagger rocking an all-pink reflective look and posing with the peace sign. Then we get baby Ziggy Blue (who is already growing up so fast) in the arms of his loving papa.

We rarely get full family photos like this, and whenever we do from the Simpson-Ross family, we know it’ll be a super-sweet one that reminds everyone that coolness clearly runs in their genes.

So Simpson has three children total, with her eldest son Bronx at 14 years old, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband Pete Wentz. Simpson started dating Ross in mid-2013, eventually marrying in Aug. 2014 and welcoming two children named Jagger, 7, and Ziggy Blu, 2.

Back in 2020, before Ross and Simpson welcomed Ziggy Blu into the world, they did a rare interview where they divulged what Simpson and Jagger love to do together to People. “I feel like when I’m pregnant, I love to dance, so me and Jagger definitely dance around.” Ross added, “Her and Jagger are like a little dance crew in the house right now!”

Related story All the Holly & Jolly Celeb Family Photos You May Have Missed on Christmas

Simpson added, “We dance, watch movies, we have matching pajamas. Yeah, that’s my little, fun fashionista and with her, she’s my girlfriend. We giggle, we play, and she’s so into it!” (And in case you’re wondering, her two eldest adore being big siblings to little Ziggy!)

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.

