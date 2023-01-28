Jeannie Mai-Jenkins‘ Daughter Monaco Looks As Content As Can Be While ’Hanging With Daddy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins just showed how happy, and content, her emotive daughter Monaco looked ahead of her adorable daddy-daughter day. Get ready: because your heart is about to melt!

On Jan 25, the Real alum shared an adorable snapshot of Monaco in her playpen surrounded by her plushes, laying on a very comfortable-looking sloth stuffed animal with the caption, “Hanging with Daddy today @monacomaijenkins.”

In the photo, we see Monaco looking so content and cute as she lies, drinking from her bottle. Her little curls are in full view as she lounges, looking lovingly at her mama while sporting a baby blue onesie. She looks ready to have the best day ever with her papa!

If you saw the super-sweet compilation video Mai-Jenkins uploaded on Monaco’s first birthday, then you know not only how loved she is, but how much fun she has with everyone in the family. We can only imagine how happy she was on her daddy-daughter day!

So back in late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, whom she married back in early 2021 in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home. On Jan. 2022, the pair welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins. While this is their first child together, Jeezy also has two children from previous relationships named Jadarius Jenkins, 26, and Amra Nor Jenkins, 8.

Mai-Jenkins talked to Entertainment Tonight about how “amazing” motherhood has been. “I love being a mom. I am so touched with the gift of getting her to open her arms… teaching her to lift her arms and teaching her to register communication with me, it’s everything,” she said. “Teaching her, all of the sudden, to dance. Like, I dance with her, she dances, and then she smiles. Watching human emotion from a face that just started out like, ‘What are we doing here?’ and then, now, getting her to smile — it’s been amazing.”

