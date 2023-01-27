Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
This Photo of Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Giving a Tiny Horse a Kiss Will Steal Your Heart

If you ever wished for a pony growing up, then you’ll appreciate the magical moment Serena Williamsdaughter Olympia just experienced. Williams shared a photo of her 5-year-old kissing a tiny horse, and it’s so sweet we can’t stand it!

“😘🐴,” the photo posted to Olympia’s Instagram (run by her parents, Williams and Alexis Ohanian) was captioned. In it, Olympia is dressed in a ballet pink shirt and matching tights with a black helmet and black riding boots. She holds a colorful rope attached to a bridle of a tiny horse, then leans forward and gives the animal a kiss on the nose. Olympia looks adorable — and totally in love with the cute horse!

People couldn’t get enough of this cuteness. “Olympia the equestrian.❤️” one person wrote. It has a nice ring to it!

“Every girl’s dream ❤️,” one person wrote. “AWWWWW💜💜 her little pony,” another said.

Someone else said, “Are you kidding me?!!! How precious is she?☺️”

One person said, “This flex is next level!!! 😂😂😂😍😍 They can’t compare where they don’t compete.”

Australian equestrian Edwina Tops-Alexander commented, “Beautiful I love this 😍. It’s the best sport 😍.”

It’s unclear if this is Olympia’s pony or not, but she has posed with the horse before. Williams posted a photo of the same tiny horse standing next to Olympia in December. The little girl is a fashion icon in a tied-up white shirt over jeans, hair in pink-and-purple bows, with heart-shaped sunglasses. “Cuteness overload,” the 23-time Grand Slam Champion captioned it.

The little girl definitely knows how to have fun! From photo shoots with tiny horses to mommy-and-me bedtime dancing, Olympia always seems to have a blast with her mama.

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love sports.

