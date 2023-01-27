David Beckham & Tom Brady Went on a Daddy-Daughter Date With Their Girls

David Beckham and Tom Brady is the friendship we didn’t see coming! The two athletes recently took their little girls out on a daddy-daughter date, and the picture is so adorable.

“Daddy’s and there [sic] daughters💖💖,” the English soccer star posted on his Instagram Story today, adding, “Family night 🤍 🤍 @tombrady.” Beckham also shared a super sweet snap of him with his arm around his daughter Harper Beckham, 11, next to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Brady’s daughter Vivian, 10, sits on his lap as they all smile for the picture.

Brady shared the same photo on his Instagram Story, writing, “Daddy Daughter Dates❤️.”

The double date happened at Miami Slice, an artisan, New York-style pizza joint in Miami, Florida. Beckham shared how good it was on his Story, writing, “Now I’m a pizza fan but this is possibly the best slice of pizza and ingredients ever🤍 Salami, mozzarella, basil and spicy honey.”

He also shared a video of his son Cruz Beckham, 17, spreading sauce and cheese on the pizza.

Beckham shares Harper, Cruz, Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 23, with wife Victoria Beckham. For his part, Brady shares Vivian and Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen, as well as John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Both men seem to have great relationships with their only daughters. Beckham often shares silly videos with Harper, including one fun dancing video from a concert. “I know I posted one video but our little girl is so cute I had to post another cause she is mocking the dad dance whilst being so cute @victoriabeckham 😂 #HarperSeven ❤️ @theweeknd 💙,” he captioned the adorable video.

Brady has shared sweet updates to his daughter as well, including one recent post on her 10th birthday. “We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰,” he wrote.

We love seeing these dads putting their little girls first and spending some quality bonding time together.

