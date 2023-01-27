Reddit Is Barking Mad Over This Dad Who Insists on Bringing His Dog Around His Niece

Pet parents, it’s time you learned a hard truth: not everyone likes your dog or cat or other furry, feathery, slimy, or scaly creature that you call family. In fact, some people are really, really not animal lovers — and that’s OK! What’s not OK is trying to force your animal upon people after they set a clear boundary, something this one dad on Reddit keeps doing.

A Redditor wrote on the AITA subreddit asking if her husband Bobby is an a—hole for insisting their niece spend time with their dog, despite the objections of the girl’s dad (who is Bobby’s brother Thomas). It’s complicated, so let’s dive in!

As a little background, the OP wrote that Thomas has obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) “especially regarding his daughter (Ellie – 1) and our dog (2 yr old lab – Bella).”

“After his daughter was born, we all found out that he has really bad issues with germs,” the mom continued about her brother-in-law, explaining that he spends “20 minutes wiping down the high chair” at restaurants and makes her change her clothes after the playground. (To be fair, I’ve done this too.)

But here’s where Bobby has a problem: Thomas doesn’t like his daughter around Bobby’s dog. “We have a dog who we view as our child,” the mom continued. “Thomas hates bringing Ellie around our dog because of the germs.” Although he used to ask them to lock up their dog in another part of the house, now he is “slowly becoming more comfortable with Ellie running around while Bella is around.”

She went on, “To clarify, Bella mostly leaves Ellie alone. Even though he’s slowly warming up to it, he still refuses to come to our house because of Bella, and even asked us to leave Bella at home when we got together for Christmas (we said no, she’s family).” Related story This Reddit MIL Constantly Tries to ‘Mother’ Her Grandkids & Her Recent Birthday Party Antics Were the Icing on the Cake

Eh, I kinda get Thomas’s point though? I mean, why can’t you leave your dog at home for a couple hours while you celebrate Christmas? It’s basic respect for others, and sorry, but a dog is not a child.

She doesn’t get into how Christmas was resolved, but she does get to the heart of the post: an upcoming family vacation. Her father-in-law is renting a houseboat and taking care of the cost (minus gas) for the trip.

She wrote, “Bobby was talking to his sister (Amber – Thomas’ wife) today and she mentioned that Thomas had said that if Bella is going, they’re not.”

As a reminder, Bella is the dog. So, Thomas basically said he doesn’t want to share a vacation on a boat with their dog, which to be fair, I wouldn’t either?

“I guess Thomas is worried about Ellie and Bella being in such close quarters with each other and is worried about Bella accidentally hurting Ellie (the example he gave was Bella accidentally pushing Ellie off the boat),” she continued, adding that they are going to try to “convince” Thomas that it is safe.

So despite him setting a clear boundary — hey guys, we’re going to sit this one out because being on a boat with a dog makes me uneasy — his brother and his wife want him to change his mind so they can bring their dog. On top of that, they want to expose their niece to their dog even more ahead of time in hopes of making them more comfortable around each other.

“There is an extra fee of $30/day for pets that we’re planning on paying, which is a lot cheaper than if we were to put her in a pet hotel for the trip,” the mom continues in her crusade to justify this strange behavior, adding, “So besides just wanting to bring her because she would have so much fun, it’s also easier (and cheaper) for us to bring her with.”

I’m so glad it’s easier for you — and I love how you’re not even trying to pretend like you care about your brother-in-law at all. It’s honestly so rude.

“Bobby is worried that his dad is going to tell us not to bring Bella so that Amber and Thomas will come on the trip, and I told Bobby that he should tell his dad that if Bella isn’t coming, then neither are we, which might make us the AH,” the mom continued.

So now they are making the kindhearted dad (who is paying for the vacation!) to choose between his granddaughter and his granddog? They are being so petty over a dog, it’s ridiculous!

The mom edited to add that they have a 4-month-old baby, too, so they understand “about having a dog and baby together in the same space.”

Redditors were a little flabbergasted at this couple’s weirdly insistent behavior.

“You’re free to do what you want but yeah, in this case, YWBTA if you use this as leverage to get your way,” someone said. “A child, regardless of their age, always trumps a pet when it comes to safety. But more so when they’re as young as Ellie.”

“Gonna be honest. No one but you guys wants your dog around at every single family trip and event,” another commented. “She’s a pet, not a child, obviously grandparents would rather their grandkid came than your dog. That’s not normal and you seem entitled to believe you should be able to bring your dog to every single thing. YTA” Exactly. Why are you pushing your dog on this family, just let it go!

“NAH If you don’t want to go without your dog, that’s your decision. If your brother-in-law doesn’t want to go with the dog, that’s his decision,” one person wrote. “If your father-in-law and mother-in-law are paying for the trip, then it’s reasonable for them to ask a dog not to go. Especially if it means they get to take the trip with their grandchild. I know your dog is like a child to you, but that doesn’t mean it is to everyone else and that everyone else has to act accordingly. In your own home is one thing, but this is a joint vacation you’re all agreeing to take together.”

Someone responded, “Couldn’t have said it better. Not everyone likes dogs, gotta deal with it.”

“It seems like they insist on taking their dog with them EVERYWHERE, in which case I understand why BIL is frustrated with the situation,” another said. I agree, it’s very strange. Does the dog sit at the table during mealtimes too? Stop being ridiculous.

Others advocated for the brother-in-law who is dealing with OCD on top of the petty family members. “This guy is OCD/dealing with mental health challenges. It would really suck for you to miss out on family time over this!” one person wrote. “Sounds like you’re not footing the bill for the whole trip – if you can, use the money you’re saving to give the doggie a nice experience at the pet hotel. I’m sure nothing good will come of you skipping the vacay. You’ll resent BIL & miss out on making memories with the fam. Don’t do it to yourselves!”

The went on, “Maybe in time you can continue working with BIL & have an honest convo about how much this means to you/the fact that you’re afraid it’s causing unneeded tension, and you’d like to find ways to help him be more comfortable with his kiddo being around your pup. But sounds like you’re just not gonna solve this in time for the family vacation.”

“The OCD is a major part of this puzzle that most here aren’t considering,” another said. “If he truly has OCD the BIL is not being petty. Forcing him into a situation where he has to make an impossible decision that make him feel even worse about himself, when all OP would have to do is leave their stupid dog home, is absolutely a petty AH move. I believe it’s cruel.”

Sounds like very good advice!

Another suggested skipping the houseboat vacay idea all together. “I’m sorry, but who TF takes a toddler on a houseboat?” another said. “I am generally a pretty chill parent when it comes to safety things, but I do not fuck with water and small children.”

“It’s not unreasonable to not want a dog and a toddler on a boat together for a long period of time,” one person pointed out. “This becomes even less of a vacation for the toddlers family because they constantly have to be watching their kid around a dog. It’s not about being in a bubble, it’s safety. If these peoples dog having a good time is more important to them than their nieces safety or the enjoyment of any of the actual humans on the trip they are definitely YTA.”

Maybe you should table the houseboat vacation and plan a trip with fewer safety concerns? But even if your family does move ahead with the trip, just leave your dog at home for peace of mind for everyone. Pets are important, but c’mon, this is your family! And she probably wouldn’t even like being trapped on a cramped houseboat as much as she would enjoy running free at a doggy daycare anyway.

