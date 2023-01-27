Keke Palmer Worries She Might Be Too Blunt for Her Future Baby’s Zodiac Sign: ‘I Need to Keep It Chill’

Two Virgos got together on Wednesday night when Keke Palmer sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about her pregnancy, her podcast, her infamous Saturday Night Live episode, and her love of the zodiac.

“Jimmy, I cannot with you,” Palmer said lovingly after the host of The Tonight Show gave her a warm welcome. “You always give me the best love, [you give that] Virgo energy for me every time!”

Virgos are known for being kind and supportive friends, after all.

After offering Palmer a La Croix — “Thank you so much. It keeps the stomach settled. You’re really looking out for me! — the two dove into a discussion of Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson’s baby. The little one is due in the next month or so, which will make them either a Pisces or an Aries.

“Pisces are known to be very deep,” the actor and comedian said after looking to the audience to see if they think she can handle a Pisces. “They’re emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.”

Wait… did you catch that? She might have slipped up by sharing her baby's sex! Howere, she also hinted that her little one is a girl in a tweet earlier this month. So it's entirely possible that Palmer is trying to keep people guessing. But while fans speculate over the baby's sex, let's go back to speculating over the stars.

“I don’t want to be too like, ‘Look, what’s up?'” she continued. “Because sometimes I can be a little too ‘tell it like it is,’ you know? I need to wade in the water with a Pisces, wade in the water. Just keep it chill, child.”

The two did not get into what it would mean for a Virgo mom to have an Aries child, but both are strong-willed signs. Equipped with their typically headstrong and confident personalities, an Aries baby could either clash with a blunt mom, or that bluntness could act as common ground. An Aries child, who is often outspoken and ready to pick a fight, can also be a learning experience for a Virgo parent, who is both supportive and critical.

Granted, if you are a believer in the zodiac, you know that a person’s sun sign is just one part of the equation. Their moon and rising signs could lead to a whole different dynamic.

During their discussion, Fallon had to of course talk to Palmer about her iconic pregnancy announcement during her Saturday Night Live monologue in December.

“Every time I look back at that clip, I’m like, ‘Why did I sound Like a villain?” Palmer said, referencing the ominous voice she used when revealing her bump. “I don’t know why I said it like this, but I was so excited.”

Since the announcement, the glowing mama-to-be has taken to social media to share all the highs of pregnancy she has experienced. From clear skin to connecting with her cat, Palmer is bracing all the positives of a sometimes rocky road as she prepares for the arrival of her little Pisces or Aries.

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.

