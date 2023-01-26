Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago Was Pretty in Pink for Her 5th Birthday & the Photos Are So Cute

Pink to the max seemed to be the theme of Chicago West’s 5th birthday party. Kim Kardashian recently shared photos of her daughter’s extravaganza, and the little girl looked pretty in pink surrounded by her favorite color.

In photos from the big day, posted to Instagram yesterday, Chicago has long pink braided extensions in her hair to match her long-sleeve pink top and tights. She paired it with baby pink cowboy boots, looking like a little doll! Huge balloon arches in every shade of pink decorated the party venue, along with a few key Hello Kitty touches as well. It was dazzling!

“My little Chi Chi’s Hello Kitty Birthday party 💕,” the SKIMS founder captioned the post.

In another photo, Kardashian poses with Chicago and her eldest daughter North, 9. North joined in on the pink-theme by wearing matching pink braids on one side of her head, and white braids on the other. She wore a long-sleeve blue velvet top and pants to coordinate with her little sister, and the two girls posed on either side of their mom (who wore the cutest “Love You Chicago” black t-shirt over jeans).

A life-size Hello Kitty even showed up to the party, making a heart with her hands for photos. Kardashian’s sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 7, posed with her dressed in white and black. In other photos from the day, Chicago is all smiles as she slides down a giant pink slide underneath a pink rainbow into a ball pit of (you guessed it!) pink balls. It looked like the party of her dreams, and it’s so adorable.

On Jan. 15, Kardashian shared a heartfelt tribute to her daughter. “My twin. Happy 5th Birthday,” she wrote, alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo in matching black. “I really can’t believe you’re 5! I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!” Related story Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint Are Officially Entering the Acting World in a New Movie Alongside Their Mom

It isn’t clear if Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West attended Chicago’s birthday party, although it’s likely he received an invite after making such a big deal about supposedly “not” being invited to her fourth birthday party last year. Maybe he was too busy getting married to Bianca Censori to show up?

Either way, it seems like Chicago had a blast at her pink-licious birthday party!

