Channing Tatum Plans To Tell His Daughter About His Past as a Stripper: ‘I’m Not Gonna Lie to Her’

Channing Tatum is planning to bare his soul about his past when his daughter Everly is older, and it’s so refreshing to hear.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight about his upcoming film, the Magic Mike’s Last Dance star revealed that he will one day tell his 9-year-old, who he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, all about his past as a stripper. “When she’s old enough to watch them, we’ll have that conversation,” he told the outlet. He didn’t say exactly what age that’ll be — although, is anyone ever really old enough to watch a sexy movie series starring their dad?

He added, “There’s no version of me not having the conversation of ‘Dad didn’t just do them in movies, I was an actual stripper,’ so I’m not gonna lie to her.”

This is actually amazing! Every parent has wondered how much of their past they should reveal to their kids, and I’m a huge fan of being open with them — no matter how awkward the conversation might get! Why try to cover up the fact that we are all human?

Telling Everly about being a stripper will also help normalize it for her, and it will show that he isn’t ashamed or embarrassed about his past (as he shouldn’t be!). It’s a great way to teach sex-positive parenting, and I am 100 percent behind this decision.

Recently, Tatum opened up about his 2019 divorce from Dewan, which helped him focus on being a better parent. "It was probably exactly what I needed," he said in the Feb. 2023 cover story of Vanity Fair.

Channing Tatum opened up about why his marriage with Jenna Dewan didn't work out and his reasoning is all too relatable. https://t.co/eWEKPkcxTl — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 17, 2023

“I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next,” he continued. “And really, it just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends.”

How sweet is that? But despite their close relationship, there is one thing Tatum will not allow Everly to do: be a child actor.

The One and Only Sparkella author chatted with PEOPLE in June 2022 about the possibility of Everly starring in the film: “Jenna and I, we’ve always met eye to eye on this one. It’s pretty tough to be a child actor or artist.” He added, “I can’t say ‘yes’ in this moment. Definitely not being the lead of the movie. That’s never, ever going to happen.”

Tatum’s keeping it real with his daughter no matter what, and we can’t help but feel impressed!

