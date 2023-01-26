John Legend Shares the Sweetest Father-Daughter Moment With Newborn Esti & She Already Looks Like Him

After less than two weeks on Earth, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Esti is already a daddy’s girl. The “Honey” crooner shared a new photo of his baby yesterday, and the little one is already his mini-me!

“Our new love, ❤️” the Grammy winner captioned a post on Instagram yesterday. In it, Legend is dressed in a warm white sweater as he cradles Esti in the crook of his arm. She is wearing a velvet pink outfit and wrapped in a white blanket as she looks at the camera. From her dark brown hair to her cute little nose, she looks just like her dad.

Many people noticed the similarities between father and daughter. “Literally it’s been five minutes and already she looks just like you dude 💙,” one person hilariously wrote.

Another said simply: “Your twin.”

“Yes John she’s beautiful! And totally your twin ✨💪🏽,” another wrote.

Teigen commented on the sweet snap as well, writing, “eeeee I love her.” Related story Chrissy Teigen Shared the Most Adorable First Look at Baby Esti's Sweet Face

The couple welcomed Esti on Jan. 13 and shared a photo of her with her older siblings Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a few days later.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” Teigen wrote on Instagram. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X”

Legend shared his own sweet words after Esti’s birth, writing that their house was “overflowing with love and joy.” He went on, “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…”

He is in pure bliss holding his baby girl, and it’s so sweet!

Before you go, check out Chrissy Teigen’s best quotes about being a mom.

