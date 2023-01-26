Exclusive: Posh Peanut Launches a New ‘Timeless’ Baby Clothing Line & The Pieces Are So Soft

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everybody’s favorite mommy-and-me clothing line Posh Peanut — beloved for their adorable prints and colorful patterns! — is launching a brand-new sister line today called PARZ By Posh Peanut! Founder Fiona Sahakian shared the details of the super-soft baby line exclusively with SheKnows.

“Our customers have shared that they can always count on Posh for elevated and specialty designs,” Sahakian says, “but also crave a more neutral and softer line of baby basics with the same premium quality.” The company listened, and PARZ was born!

There are two main differences between PARZ By Posh Peanut and the original Posh Peanut. One: PARZ is only available in sizes preemie/newborn to 24 months, focusing on what babies need. Two: the aesthetic is “a sharp contrast from Posh,” according to Sahakian, “with all colors and prints taking a softer, more timeless approach.”

You can score all the nursery essentials you need for infants, including one pieces, convertible gowns, hooded towels, crib and pad covers, and lovey’s that seamlessly match the collection’s prints. Sahakian says, “Posh is bold and trendy, whereas PARZ is more simple and classic.”

As a mom herself, Sahakian tapped into what she would want out of a baby clothing line when creating PARZ. She tells us, “I was able to reference my own journey as a mother to conceptualize products that can make parenting a little easier.”

Sahakian continues, "For me, PARZ is the intersection of design and motherhood, so it was important to keep functionality at the forefront for all of our designs. I am excited for parents to experience the ease of our thoughtfully designed product features across all PARZ styles."

The thoughtfully designed PARZ products are all about softness — “soft colors combine with soft fabric to create soothing styles,” explains Sahakian. What could be better than that?

PARZ will have two seasonal drops this year, one in spring and one in fall. Shop the brand-new spring collection starting today, which ranges from $12 for knotted beanies to $58 for the multi-functional Patoo, which can be used as a stroller blanket, security blanket, or even a preschool naptime blanket.

You will want to buy one of everything in this adorable line!

PARZ: Alexandria Convertible Gown

Go from sleep to play with these amazing convertible gowns for infants! You can button them as a gown (for easy diaper changes!) or as a sleeper for move flexibility.

PARZ: Alexandria Convertible Gown $40 Buy now

PARZ: Sage Polka Dot Swaddle

Keep you baby snug in these adorable swaddles, which come in a variety of prints and solids to fit every style.

PARZ: Sage Polka Dot Swaddle $36 Buy now

PARZ: Teal Tie-Front Kimono Top

How precious is this sweet kimono top? Fasten it with two ties on the side for a look that is cute and makes changes easy.

PARZ: Teal Tie-Front Kimono Top $22 Buy now

