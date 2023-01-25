Jennifer Garner Was Spotted with Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez — & Once Again, These Three Are Co-Parenting Goals

Hollywood A-listers are leading the way in selfless co-parenting, and it’s so refreshing to see! Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are focusing on their children, and they were recently spotted at an event with Affleck’s new wife Jennifer Lopez in a blended family outing.

On Sunday, Garner brought kids Violet, 17, and Samuel, 10, to a musical event to see Seraphina, 14, perform, per Page Six. Affleck and Lopez also showed up, accompanied by Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, and J.Lo’s 14-year-old Emme. Her 14-year-old son Max was not in attendance. (See the photos HERE.)

They were dressed casually, with Garner photographed in jeans and sneakers with a navy blue puffer coat. Violet had on a red jumpsuit with a heart-print cardigan over the top. Affleck wore all black and Emme was dressed in a black hoodie and jeans. J. Lo was dressed in jeans with a green turtleneck and cropped tweed coat.

This is the first time Garner and Affleck have been photographed together since he and the Marry Me star tied the knot in July 2022. It seems they are focused on putting their kids first!

In the Dec. 2022 cover of Vogue, J. Lo shared some sweet words about Garner, calling her “an amazing co-parent.” An insider told Us Weekly back in Nov. 2022 that the two have formed a “friendship.”

"Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they've been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," the source said, adding that Garner "can't believe how sweet" Lopez is to her kids.

The kids are reportedly also bonding, as a source told Entertainment Tonight in Dec. that Violet, Seraphina, Samuel, Emme, and Max “are doing great and getting along effortlessly.”

“They all really have respect for each other,” they added. “Jen’s relationship with Ben’s kids is natural and same goes for Ben’s bond with Jen’s kids.”

Last week, the Shotgun Wedding star reflected on her monumental 2022. “We moved in together; the kids moved in together,” Lopez told Today. “So it’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.”

Parenting is inherently selfless, and co-parenting — well, it takes another level of strength to not let your personal relationship with your ex affect your kids. Garner, Affleck, and Lopez are showing us how to make a blended family work, and it’s truly inspirational!

