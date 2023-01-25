Heather Rae El Moussa Says Pregnancy Gave Her a ‘Newfound Appreciation’ for Her Mama

Moms are amazing! As kids, we instinctively know that — and that I-need-mom feeling never truly goes away — but it isn’t until you become a parent that you realize just how strong your own mother is. As Heather Rae El Moussa anticipates the birth of her firstborn son with husband Tarek El Moussa, she is reflecting on her “newfound appreciation” for her own mom.

The Flipping El Moussas star wrote a glowing tribute about her mama on Instagram yesterday. “Growing our boy in my belly has been the biggest life changing eye opening experience,” she said. “Moms of ALL kinds are superheroes & are so strong, I genuinely have a newfound appreciation for everything my mom did for me.”

Heather Rae also noted the similarities of her and her mom in the post. “I got it from my mama 🥰🤍,” she wrote. “Swipe to see my mom pregnant with me – looking at this photo warms my heart.”

In the first photo, Heather Rae’s mom, Teresa Young, hugs her with one hand on her daughter’s growing bump. The next photo is a throwback Polaroid of Young when she was pregnant with Heather Rae. The snap shows Young in a long blue-and-white striped dress with one hand on her bump. She wrote on the bottom that she was “9 months + waiting!” Heather Rae from today looks just like her mom from back then!

“We actually have a lot of similarities in our pregnancies and I even think we look a little alike too 😊,” she continued. “Anyone else see the resemblance?! 🤍”

One person commented, “Yes I see the resemblance. Amazing what our female bodies can do. Motherhood is the best gift from God.” Another wrote, “Your mom is frozen in time. She looks like your sister!” Related story Kaley Cuoco Shared the Fun Product She Uses to Ease Pregnancy Pains

“It’s time for the lil man to make his entrance!!!!!!!!” someone else said.

Being pregnant is tough, and it gives you a firsthand look on some of the sacrifices your mom made for you (it really is an eye-opening experience!). Hilary Swank felt it too. Earlier this month, the Alaska Daily star, who is pregnant with twins with husband Philip Schneider, said on The Late Late Show with James Corden, “I feel like women are superheroes. What our bodies do? It’s like, I have such a whole, newfound respect [for women].” She went on, “I mean, I love women, I’ve always loved women. But now, I’m like, ‘Wow!’” Swank said, while pointing to her growing bump. “We can do this!”

Moms realizing their own strength is our new favorite trend. Just wait for the appreciation that will come once you give birth!

