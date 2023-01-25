Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Alyssa Milano Is Bursting With Love As She Shouts Out Her Lookalike Kids in These Rare & Super-Sweet Photos

Delilah Gray
Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano Raymond Hall/GC Images.

No matter the time, no matter the place, Alyssa Milano will never miss an opportunity to tell the world how much she loves her lookalike kids!

On Jan 23, Milano wanted everyone to know how much she adores her kiddos, sharing not one, but two super sweet posts of her little ones. For the first post, she posted an ultra-sweet pic of her giving her lookalike daughter Elizabeth a peck on the cheek while out at a restaurant. She posted the photo with the caption, “Gah. I love her so much. #BellaDylin”

Then, only minutes after posting the first one, the Charmed star shouts out her son with another super-sweet throwback pic. She posted the photo with the caption, “Gah. I love him so much. #MiloThomas.”

You can just feel the love emanating from these posts, and we seriously adore how happy everyone in the Milano-Bugliari family looks!

The Sorry Not Sorry author and her husband Dave Bugliari married in 2009, welcoming their son Milo Thomas in 2011 and Elizabeth Dylin (whom they call “Bella”) in 2014.

Now, Milano has been open about everything that comes with being a parent, sharing the super-sweet family photos and how she feels about “lasts” as a mom. She never fails to make parents feel seen, and reminds everyone that motherhood is “her purpose.”

She previously told EOnline about how she’s “much more confident now” after becoming a mother. She said she “realized [her] purpose,” adding, “I was like, ‘Oh, this is it! This is what life is. Even though I had a really full beautiful life beforehand, my life really began the day [Milo] was born.”

