Chrissy Teigen Shared the Most Adorable First Look at Baby Esti’s Sweet Face

During a sweet snuggle session with her newborn daughter Esti, Chrissy Teigen snapped a photo of the sleeping angel — and she is so precious! This is the first close-up look at Esti’s face, and she is a perfect mix of her mom and her dad, John Legend.

“Look at u out here lookin like a baby,” Teigen captioned the photo on Instagram. Esti is sleeping with one hand resting on her cheek and the other curled in. The Cravings author and her daughter are enjoying some skin-to-skin bonding with a fuzzy grey blanket for extra warmth.

With her dark brown hair and perfect pout, Esti is beautiful!

Kaley Cuoco thought so too, commenting, “Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!!”

“Soooo beautiful just like her mama 💕💗💕💗,” Kris Jenner wrote.

Gabrielle Union, Mandy Moore, and Andy Cohen also commented with red heart emojis. Jenna Dewan wrote, “Omgggggggggg😍.” Related story Chrissy Teigen Candidly Shared the Leaky Reality of Being a Postpartum Mom

Olivia Munn wrote, “Welcome earthside little one 🫶🏻.” Camila Alves McConaughey commented, “What a blessing 🙏🏽.” Rumer Willis said, “Omg so beautiful.”

Legend commented on the photo, writing: “My little Esti 😢❤️.” The “All She Wanna Do” singer, who also shares Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with Teigen, shared a photo of his three kids last week.

“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy,” he captioned the post on Instagram.

“I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister,” Legend continued. “I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…”

But it’s not all easy going. The next day, Legend shared a photo from a Lunar New Year party at Luna’s elementary school. Teigen was stuck home with Esti and commented, “looks fun must be nice !!!” As a mom, it’s hard to enjoy those sweet baby snuggles while missing out on events with your older kids!

From sharing hilarious photos of her leaky postpartum breasts to giving us an inside look into sweet moments with her baby, we love Teigen for always keeping it real.

