This Hilarious Photo of Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Shows She’s Just as Headstrong As Her Parents

It seems like we’ve seen Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling in so many hilarious situations: her emotive responses to the zoo, laughing at herself in the mirror, and more. But this incident may be the funniest!

On Jan 24, Brittany uploaded an adorable and hilarious snapshot of her daughter’s latest antics, sharing a photo on her Instagram story with the caption, “Suppose to be in the bath, but instead got in the shower then decided to run around naked and find her new leggo package in which she had to open 😂😂 So here we are 🤦‍♀️.”

In the snapshot, we see Sterling wrapped in a towel, curls still wet as she plays with her beloved LEGO set next to their dog. While we can’t see her face, we know she’s probably so happy she got her way, and was able to play with those blocks!

It’s clear when you even glance at the Mahomes family that Brittany and Patrick are confident, headstrong leaders — and we love that those traits are already rubbing off on their almost two-year-old!

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school, staying throughout that and long-distance in college. They married back on March 12, 2022, in a super lavish ceremony in Hawaii, and later honeymooned in St. Barts. The loving pair share two children together: a daughter named Sterling Skye, 1, and a newborn son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, who they welcomed on Nov 28, 2022.

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called her daughter her "motivation," talking about what she wants for Sterling's future. "I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up," she said. "You know success is a little bit different when you have kids involved."

