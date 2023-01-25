Surprise! Paris Hilton Welcomed a Baby via Surrogate

Paris Hilton shocked the Internet yesterday when she shared the sweetest update: she is a mom!

The 41-year-old shared the news with a close-up photo of a tiny baby hand wrapped around her finger on Instagram. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” she captioned it.

The businesswoman and media personality, who married Carter Reum last year, confirmed to PEOPLE she welcomed a baby boy via surrogate. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” she told the outlet. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Many A-listers took to the comments to share their well-wishes (and surprise!) with Hilton. “Congratulations sis!!!!” Demi Lovato wrote.

Chrissy Teigen, who recently welcomed a baby girl named Estie, said, “a BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both!!”

"So happy for you guys!!! 🤍" Kim Kardashian wrote. Kris Jenner added, "Congratulations what a blessing!!!!! We love you!!!! ❤️🙏😍❤️"

Sofia Richie said, “Omg congratulations 😍🥹.” Lindsay Lohan wrote, “Congratulations!!! ❤️🙏❤️”

Ashley Tisdale commented, “Congrats!!!!” and Ashley Benson wrote, “Love you.”

The Simple Life star has been open about her desire to have babies before. In an interview with PEOPLE just days after her Nov. 2021 wedding, she said, “I can’t wait to grow our family.”

“I feel like Carter and I are puzzle pieces getting connected,” she continued. “I never thought I’d meet a man like him, who loves me for Paris and not Paris Hilton. He’s going to be the best husband — and the best dad.”

Hilton has revealed the baby’s name yet, although on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast in Jan. 2021, she revealed that she would name a future daughter London. In the same interview, she talked about her desire for kids.

“I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life,” Hilton said. “And I haven’t got to experience that, because I didn’t feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does.”

Congratulations on the new bundle of joy!

