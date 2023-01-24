Kaley Cuoco Shared the Fun Product She Uses to Ease Pregnancy Pains

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaley Cuoco had a choice to make: where should she sit down? The first-time expecting mom is working during her third trimester, and she shared the funny dilemma she experienced on set (and her bouncy choice!) on her Instagram story yesterday.

“So many chair options for me on this wonderful job,” the Role Play star wrote alongside a photo of a messy area filled with chairs. Cuoco, who is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, decided on a yoga ball chair — and it was definitely the right move.

Looking extra cozy in pink tie-dye sweatpants and a long yellow shirt, Cuoco shared a video of her bouncing on the yoga ball chair. “I chose the bouncy ball lol,” she wrote. In the video, she doesn’t even pause from bouncing as she reaches over to take a sip from her huge Stanley water cup. You gotta stay hydrated!

In a later post on her Instagram story, The Flight Attendant star shared another photo of the ball, which is situated on wheels for easy maneuverability. “New set chair,” she wrote. “LOL not even kidding. 30 weeks pregnant. I need all the help I can get.”

She’s actually on to something! A 2022 study found that bouncing on birth balls like this were found to relieve fatigue and waist pain in women during middle-to-late pregnancies, and it reduced the rate of episiotomy and promoted spontaneous vaginal delivery! Not to mention, it’s just plain fun!

If you want to bounce your way to a relaxed back and a (hopefully!) easier delivery, order a yoga ball chair for your work or home, too. Shop some options below.

