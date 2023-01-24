Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Kanye Took North West on a Blended Family 'Date' With Her New Stepmom Bianca Censori

Kanye Took North on a ‘Date’ With Her New Stepmom Bianca Censori
It seems Kanye West and Bianca Censori are taking their relationship to the next level: meeting the kids! The “Daylight” rapper was spotted with his new wife at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday evening, where they were joined by North West, who Ye shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

West’s 9-year-old daughter was dropped off by her security team at the upscale establishment to have dinner with West and her new stepmom, per Daily Mail. See the pictures HERE. North wore all black with her long pink-and-blonde hair in braids. Kanye wore black pants and boots with a green puffer jacket and a black face mask. For her part, Censori was dressed in a black leather jacket over black leggings, with fuzzy white knee-high boots.

The rapper and Kardashian share daughters North and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3. They finalized their divorce in Nov. 2022, and West reportedly married Censori in a surprise wedding earlier this month. Although Ye was photographed with what looked like a wedding band on his ring finger, Hollywood Life reports that the pair doesn’t seem to have filed a legal marriage certificate yet.

Either way, introducing Censori to his daughter is a big step, and one that was likely preceded with a meeting between Censori and the SKIMS founder.

An insider told The U.S. Sun earlier this month that Kardashian sent a message to Kanye’s team “basically saying congratulations, and given that it looks like Bianca may soon becoming a stepmom to the kids, she would like to have a sit down to get to know her in a private meeting.”

Kardashian wanted to “establish ground rules” around co-parenting the kids. “She already has started to vet her, which is standard for anyone that comes into contact with her children and will have access to them,” the source continued.

So, if Censori is having a dinner “date” with North and Ye, that must mean that Kardashian has already met with her. Although, it also looks like they are taking it slow and starting with just meeting North.

In Dec. 2022, Kardashian revealed that she is “hanging on by a thread” when it comes to co-parenting with Kanye West on an episode of Angie Martinez IRL podcast. She added, “Co-parenting is hard. “It’s really f—king hard.”

Kardashian has been doing her best to shield her kids from the horrific actions of Ye, including praising Hitler and attacking Jews in a December interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, which led to ADIDAS and other major brands severing ties with him. This latest dinner date seems like another effort on Kardashian’s part to not say anything negative about her kids’ dad to them.

On Sunday evening, North posted a TikTok to her joint account run by her mom. It’s a selfie video of North looking wide-eyed at the camera with Kardashian in the background. She wrote, “I have school tomorrow,” looking less-than-excited.

North didn’t comment on how the dinner with her dad and stepmom went and neither did Ye. But if it went well, we’ll likely see a similar getting-to-know-you meeting between Censori and the other kids, too. Only time will tell.

Before you go, check out all the times North West proved she’s a star in her own right.

