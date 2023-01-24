The royal family is about to get a little bit bigger — Princess Eugenie is pregnant! Princess Eugenie, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is expecting her second baby with husband Jack Brooksbank.

“Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement today. “The family are delighted, and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

Their firstborn son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born in Feb. 2021 and is 12th in line to the throne. He seems excited to become a big brother already, as Princess Eugenie shared the sweetest photo of him today kissing her growing baby bump.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “📸 by Jack.” In it, Princess Eugenie smiles as August kisses her stomach in a sweet moment outside.

Ferguson commented, “Granny heaven ❤️.” She also posted her own photo of August playing in puddles. She captioned it: “You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven …. So deeply grateful.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack dated for seven years before getting engaged on Jan. 22, 2018. They were married on Oct. 12 of the same year, and they moved to Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace. They later moved into Frogmore Cottage when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left. In Nov. 2022, Princess Eugenie and her family moved into Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensingtom Palace. Related story Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

The royal couple have not revealed the baby’s sex or due date yet, but we do know that he or she will be 13th in line to the throne, bumping Prince Edward to 14th in line, per Daily Mail.

Congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack!

