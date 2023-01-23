Kaavia James Is the Biggest Cheerleader for Her Parents Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Before a Night Out

Gabrielle Union doesn’t need a hype team, because her 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James already brings the most positive energy for her mama! Shady Baby recently hyped up her parents, Union and Dwyane Wade, before a night out, and it’s impossible to hold back your smile when watching this super cute video.

“When I EAT THEM UP and offer words of encouragement. #BeautifulGowns 🤣😎🖤,” the video posted to Kaavia’s Instagram page (run by her parents) was captioned. At the beginning, Kaavia holds her mom’s hand while they’re taking pictures. She’s dressed in her red-and-blue plaid school uniform while her mom stuns in a sequined gown that is pink-and-green on top and black on bottom.

As Union makes a serious face for the camera, Kaavia is bringing lightness to the photo shoot by throwing up the peace sign and offering the biggest smiles. She then pivots, putting one arm down and giving duck lips — then it’s back to smiling. At one point, she even sticks out her tongue. This girl is a natural!

Later, Kaavia wraps her mama in a big hug, then skips off. Her dad walks down the stairs dressed in all black, and Kaavia jumps up and down to greet him in excited energy. How could you not feel confident after that?

Union and Wade were all dressed up for the Truth Be Told Season 3 premiere, in which Union plays Eva. The actress shared another behind-the-scenes video of them before the event as they posed in the mirror. Kaavia cutely dances in the background.

Many people commented on Kaavia's big-girl support of her parents. "Kaav, you've got the 'rents looking good!" one person wrote. "You're on-call 25/8 with those 2! 🥰😊 Great job raising them!😂"

“Our shady baby is growing so FAST😩🥰,” another said.

One person wrote, “This little girl soooo so sooooooooo BEAUTIFUL!!! 🥰”

Kaavia James is no stranger to getting all dolled up herself, but we love how even on nights she’s staying home, she’s full of excitement for her parents. She’s the supportive friend everyone wishes they had!

