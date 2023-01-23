Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Made a Surprise Revelation That She Has a Daughter of Her Own

Mourners gathered at Graceland yesterday to remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley who died on Jan. 12, 2023. In a bright spot on a sad day, Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough revealed that she has a daughter of her own, meaning that Lisa Marie was secretly a grandmother before she died.

Keough’s husband Ben Smith-Petersen shared a tribute on behalf of his actress wife on Sunday, confirming that the two are parents. “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Smith-Petersen read from Keough’s heartfelt tribute, per PEOPLE.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Ben Smith-Petersen reads a tribute by Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

“Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity,” he continued the emotional speech, on behalf of Keough. “I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

A rep confirmed the baby news to PEOPLE, revealing that the little girl was born in 2022. The couple has not revealed the baby’s name yet.

Keough and her Australian stuntman husband reportedly met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road and were married in Feb. 2015, per PEOPLE. Their baby was Lisa Marie’s first grandchild and is the great-grandaughter of Elvis and Priscilla.

Lisa Marie shared Keough, 33, and Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, with ex-husband Danny Keough. She was also mom to 14-year-old twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star shared a sweet throwback photo of her and her mom last week on Instagram. The two are gazing into each others’ eyes in a black-and-white photo from Keough’s childhood, which she captioned with a simple “❤️.”

Many celebrity fans left sweet notes of support on the picture. Selma Blair wrote, “Beautiful Riley. And her beautiful angel mama. ♥️” Rumer Willis said, “Sending you so much love sweet friend.”

Olivia Munn commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Ashley Benson wrote, “Thinking of you. Sending you so much love ❤️.” Kim Kardashian shared, “♾️.”

Jenna Dewan wrote, “Sending you so much love ❤️❤️❤️.” Nicole Richie commented, “I love you ♥️” and Jamie King wrote, “I love you and sending you all my light. ❤️”

Celebrating a new life while grieving the death of a loved is so hard, and we send our deepest condolences to the Presley family during this difficult time.

