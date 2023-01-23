Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad’s Latest Game

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look.

“Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie with a big number 15 on the back and “Mahomes” embroidered across the hood. There was also little football, helmet, and Kansas City patches on the sleeves. Patrick even shared one of the photos on his Instagram story, where Sterling looks captivated while watching the game.

Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

Sterling paired her team spirit hoodie with the most adorable ruffle-butt yellow pants, with red polka dots on the ruffles around the legs and across the bootie. As if she couldn’t look any more precious, she wore her long curly hair in two braids, complete with red elastics. She held her pink water bottle in one hand as she smiled for the camera, and our hearts are melting from all the sweetness. I mean, seriously — how could you not play your best with this little sweetheart cheering you on from the stands?

People were loving Sterling’s ‘fit. “I want Sterling’s clothes!! Love!!” one person commented. “Do they make that sweatshirt in adult size??!!!”

Another wrote, “Love the pics…Sterling is so adorbs in her ruffle pants!! ❤️💛❤️” Someone else said, “Ster is precious 😍.”

Brittany also shares son Patrick "Bronze" with Patrick, and she shared a photo on her Instagram story of the baby on Saturday. The newborn wore a red onesie with "Bronze" and "15" on the back, along with a red hoodie. Brittany captioned it: "We ready!!!!"

Let’s hope Sterling and Bronze bring the same cute energy to support their dad in the NFL Conference Championships on Sunday!

