Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ Tear-Jerking Compilation Video Shows How Loved Monaco Is As They Celebrate Her 1st Birthday

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins just clued us in on how her daughter Monaco spent her first birthday (and first year of life), and it’s safe to say, Monaco is living her absolute best life already!

On Jan 21, Mai-Jenkins shared an incredibly sweet compilation video for her daughter’s first birthday on her Instagram. She shared the video with the caption, “Happiest Birthday my Capricorn twin. One year ago, you made me a mom..and girl you’ve transformed my life. You got me cursing less, doing laundry more, and gave me new followers from our content 😂You’re the best. We couldn’t celebrate you for just one day, but thru this whole month with fam near and far 🎂🥹😭 We adore you our precious Monaco Mai Jenkins ❤️.”

So there are too many videos to count in this tear-jerking, heartwarming compilation video to count, all of which are of the Mai-Jenkisn family loving and exploring with baby Monaco. We start off by seeing Monaco in a little pink bathrobe and headband, surrounded by balloons and cupcakes, followed by a series of clips of Mai-Jenkins welcoming baby Monaco into the world.

We see Monaco’s emotive face looking at toys, and new places, playing with her family members, and rocking some seriously cute and colorful looks. And while we love every single clip, we have a soft spot for the one of Mai-Jenkins and Monaco making silly faces at one another over the dining room table (and the pics of her getting “two teefs!”)

Happy belated birthday Monaco; we already know she bad the best birthday ever surrounded by her loving family!

So back in late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, on her show The Real. On Jan. 2022, the pair welcomed their ever-so-emotive daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins. While this is their first child together, Jeezy also has two children from previous relationships named Jadarius Jenkins, 26, and Amra Nor Jenkins, 8.

In a previous interview with EOnline, Mai-Jenkins talked about how she and her husband will be spoiling their daughter, saying, “Monaco is next-level loved. I used to say that I don’t want her to get over-spoiled, but I don’t think it’s such a thing to be spoiled with love. I don’t want her to be over-spoiled with material things, but love? Pour it all on.”

