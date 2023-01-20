Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Everything in Her Hospital Bag — & It’s a Lot

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Heather Rae El Moussa attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Plus Icon
Heather Rae El Moussa Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Hailey Baldwin Bieber at the Instyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA. © Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder. Photo credit: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578980_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
All the Celebrities Expecting Babies in 2023 31 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is ready to have a baby. The Flipping El Moussas star is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, and she is preparing for her newborn son’s arrival by packing her hospital bag — a vital (and exciting!) first step. She revealed everything she’s bringing, and it’s definitely a lot.

“Can you tell mama’s veryy ready for her boy to be here… 😆,” she wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Packing my hospital bag was something that genuinely made me excited.”

She went on, “I’m someone who’s super organized and I LOVE watching videos like this so it was fun to make 😊 & there are a few things not pictured like: heating blanket, pillows, snacks, chargers, etc. First time mom in full nesting mode over here but whatever, I’m embracing it 😜🤍.”

In her video, she sits on her bed and pulls out items from a super cute bag that reads “Mommy Bag” on the front. She has packed everything form pajamas “so that after I have the baby I want to be cozy and I can breastfeed” to cute and cozy going home outfits for her and her new baby. She also packed her regular sleep essentials, like sleep masks and phone chargers, and nursing supplies, like a nursing bra and pads.

You probably don’t need that much stuff in your hospital bag, but there’s nothing wrong with being overly prepared!

If you want to pack a cute hospital bag like El Moussa, here are a few suggestions. And don’t forget to ask your hospital what baby essentials (like diapers and swaddles) they will provide upon your stay!   

Childhome Puffer Mommy Bag

Childhome Puffer Mommy Bag

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

This chic Childhome Mommy Bag is a cool beige neutral with tons of compartments inside to hold all your essentials. Take this to the hospital, then carry it around afterward as a stylish diaper bag!

Childhome Puffer Mommy Bag $154.95

Pearhead Mommy and Baby Canvas Pouch Set

Pearhead Mommy and Baby Canvas Pouch Set

Amazon
Amazon

Keep your going home outfit and baby’s separate in these cute canvas pouches. They will also hold pacifiers, pads, keys, toys, and anything else Mommy or baby needs.

Pearhead Mommy and Baby Canvas Pouch Set $10.69

Posh Peanut Erin Robe

Posh Peanut Erin Robe

Posh Peanut
Posh Peanut

This super-soft bamboo robe is perfect to keep you cozy in the hospital (and while up late with your newborn at home!). It comes in many beautiful patterns and colors, with a matching swaddle for baby.

Posh Peanut Erin Robe $65

Posh Peanut Erin Swaddle Headband Set

Posh Peanut Erin Swaddle Headband Set

Posh Peanut
Posh Peanut

Take your first mommy-and-me photo with Posh Peanut’s matching baby swaddles. This pastel floral-print one also comes with a matching headband.

Posh Peanut Erin Swaddle Headband Set $42

Frida Mom Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit

Frida Mom Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit

Target
Target

Get everything you need for optimal postpartum recovery with this Frida Mom kit. It comes with ice maxi pads, perineal healing foam, disposable postpartum underwear, perineal cooling pad liners, and panty liners. It even comes with a cardboard caddy to make it easy to carry to the bathroom!

Frida Mom Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit $49.99

Browse these C-section recovery products for soothing, healing, and recovering.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

