Christina Ricci’s Daughter Cleo Is the Coolest Kid on the Playground in an Adorable New Photo

Watch out, world! Christina Ricci’s daughter Cleo did not come to play in an adorable new photo. OK, so technically, she is playing on the playground, but she isn’t playing when it comes to her style, which is utterly flawless. Take notes, toddler moms — this 1-year-old is #fashiongoals.

The Yellowjackets star shared the photo of her mini fashionista to her Instagram story yesterday, where she captured a moment with her daughter unintentionally striking a super cute pose. In the picture, Cleo is wearing a long-sleeve striped top paired with olive green leggings. She is wearing tall white socks under a pair of possibly the cutest little black boots in history, and staying warm with a cozy brown-and-tan vest over the top. Her hair is covered with a bright red beanie, which doubles as a stylish winter necessity and an easy way to spot a toddler on the run. Genius, right?

As always, Cleo looks exactly like her mama in the photo, down to brown eyes and cute little nose. She’s sitting on the end of the slide, having already gone down and looking to the side to spot her next adventure. She’s clearly a very busy little girl, which is why her comfy-chic look is so perfect.

Last month, the Wednesday actress shared a photo of Cleo for her first birthday, calling her a “gift.” “This little dream baby is 1 year old today!!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 She’s a gift from the universe,” she wrote. “Broke our hearts open wide again 🦄🦄🦄.”

Ricci, who shares Cleo with husband Mark Hampton, is also mom to son Freddie, 8, with James Heerdegen. He knows how to dress dapper as well, recently wearing a matching suit with his step-dad, complete with a red tie.

These siblings clearly take after their always well-dressed mom, and it's so cute to see.

