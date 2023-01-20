Priyanka Chopra Has a Genius Hack for Getting Daughter Malti To Pose for Pictures

Keeping a 1-year-old entertained is not easy. It practically requires an advanced degree in patience, a healthy dose of luck, and a camera with a quick shutter. (Don’t even get me started on how hard it is to snap pics of multiple kids at once!) Luckily, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no stranger to photo shoots — and she just revealed one secret tip to scoring the best pictures of her daughter Malti Marie, 1.

In an Instagram story posted by Chopra Jonas yesterday, she shared a home video taken during her British Vogue photo shoot. In it, we can see Malti is playing with a little toy with stickers on the front and colorful beads on the handle. As she messes with the toy, Chopra Jonas tries her best to keep the toy hidden from the Vogue cameras — not an easy task considering how wiggly Malti is! (Watch the video HERE.)

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chopra Jonas, who shares baby Malti with husband Nick Jonas, recently appeared on the cover of British Vogue. She was dressed in a midi-length red gown in front of a red background for the February issue, as she laid on her side and cuddled her daughter. Malti wore a matching red dress — be still my heart! — as she sat up facing her mama for the picture. The end result looks effortless, with her favorite toy expertly hidden from sight. (See the picture taken by photographer Zoe Ghertner HERE.)

We are definitely going to have to try this for our next family photos!

“Another one of our many firsts together… #MM 👶🏻❤️,” Chopra Jonas captioned the British Vogue photo on her Instagram.

.@priyankachopra opens up about her daughter's intense pre-term birth journey. The actress shares one child with singer, @nickjonas. ❤️ https://t.co/z3gLAlkRE8 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 19, 2023

During the interview, Chopra Jonas shared how she’s been protective of her daughter. “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me,” she told British Vogue. “But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.” Related story Why My Husband & I Will Never Tell Our Kids They're Smart

“I want her to be able to look back and be proud of my choices,” Chopra Jonas added. “I want to do right by her.”

Chopra Jonas is such a caring mama, she has nothing to worry about!

Before you go, check out Nick Jonas’ very best dad moments — so far!

